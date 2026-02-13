3 Incredible Alternative Rock Songs That Were Never Hit Singles

These three alternative rock songs are globally loved but were never actually hit singles for their makers when they were first released. Sometimes, the charts really don’t reflect musical brilliance. Let’s look at a few alt-rock classics that slipped through the cracks of the charts, but became massively famous anyway.

“Where Is My Mind?” by Pixies (1988)

“Where Is My Mind?” by Pixies is by far the alt-rock outfit’s most signature song. It was famously used in the cult classic 1999 film Fight Club, and it has been covered probably hundreds of times at this point. And, believe ir or not, it was never released as a single back when Surfer Rosa was first released in 1988. The only single released from that album was the song “Gigantic”.

The band’s debut album featured this now-legendary song, but it didn’t see a release as a single for quite a few years. In 2022, decades after it was first released, the song peaked at No. 17 on the UK Indie chart. By 2004, it was Certified Platinum in the UK.

“Harness Your Hopes” by Pavement (1999)

If you check Pavement’s numbers on Spotify, “Harness Your Hopes” is the alt-rock band’s most-streamed song. It was originally recorded in 1996 and didn’t make it to a formal recording until the 1999 EP Spit On A Stranger. The song was also released as a B-side to “Carrot Rope” in 1999. The song was certainly popular, as it received quite a bit of playtime on college radio in the UK.

In 2020, “Harness Your Hopes” blew up on the social media pp TikTok. The band capitalized on the song’s newfound success with a music video starring Sophie Thatcher in 2022. A reissue of Spit On A Stranger soon followed. Belated success is success, either way.

“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths (1986)

This was the song that turned a whole new generation of listeners into diehard fans of The Smiths. It might just be their most well-known song. And not only was this song not released as a single initially, but it didn’t get the single treatment until after the band broke up. Much of its popularity came from being a gem hidden on the album The Queen Is Dead.

“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” makes it to our list of alternative rock songs that weren’t hit singles initially, as it wasn’t released as a single until 1992. Though, upon its release as a single, this alt-rock classic peaked at No. 25 on the UK Singles chart.

