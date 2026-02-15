I Can’t Believe No One Remembers These 4 Popular Songs From 1991

So many popular songs hit the airwaves in 1991, many of which are still in heavy radio rotation (and streaming playlists) today. We all know jams like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana and “Rush Rush” by Paula Abdul, but what about the underrated hits among popular songs from 1991 that don’t get as much attention today? Let’s revisit a few classics I’m sure you missed.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Too Many Walls” by Cathy Dennis

Remember this pop gem from British singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis? “Too Many Walls” was a pretty hefty international hit, and its remixed version made it all the way to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 17 on the UK Singles chart. It’s a fine dance tune, one that captures the synthy, chill vibe of the early 90s brand of pop music. And yet, I rarely hear this tune on the radio anymore. That’s a real shame!

“Cry For Help” by Rick Astley

Any living being with internet access in the last couple of decades knows Rick Astley for the meme-worthy “Never Gonna Give You Up”. However, Astley actually dished out quite a few hits back in the day, including the 1991 gem “Cry For Help” from the album Free.

“Cry For Help” was loved by critics and fans alike and peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 and UK Singles chart in 1991. Honestly, the rest of the album is essential listening, too.

“Unfinished Sympathy” by Massive Attack

Personally, I think this trip hop classic from Massive Attack is underrated today, despite being a pretty successful hit back in 1991. “Unfinished Symphony” peaked at No. 13 on the UK Singles chart and reached the Top 10 across Europe. Unfortunately, the song didn’t quite make it to the US charts for some reason. Either way, the song is Certified Platinum in the UK.

“All I Want” by Toad The Wet Sprocket

“All I Want” by Toad The Wet Sprocket was technically released as a single in 1992. However, it was first released as a track on the 1991 album Fear. This was one of the most popular alternative rock songs among fans of the genre in 1991 and 1992. And I think it deserves way more love today.

“All I Want” peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in Canada. The track remains the band’s only Top 15 hit on the Hot 100.

Photo by Richard Lewis/WireImage