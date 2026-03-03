4 of the Greatest Uses of 1990s Alternative Rock Songs in Film

Alternative rock from the 1990s doesn’t make it to film or television soundtracks often. But when it does, it’s always a nostalgic treat. Let’s look at a few times movies used alternative rock from the 1990s beautifully in their soundtracks!

’10 Things I Hate About You’ (1999)

This teen romantic comedy is still quite loved by millennials, Gen X, and just about anyone else who has had the privilege of watching it. It’s your standard coming-of-age flick that features the talents of Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger. The soundtrack, likewise, is a treasure trove of alt-rock goodness. A few jams include “Your Winter” by Sister Hazel, “War” by The Cardigans, and some sweet 1970s and 1980s rock jams. It’s a well-curated mix, I’d say.

‘Batman Forever’ (1995)

Full disclosure, I think Batman Forever is the best Batman film. It’s so camp, colorful, and very 90s. As such, the soundtrack of the comic book action film was similarly 90s-leaning. A few entries include “On Time Too Many” by PJ Harvey, a cover of The Damned’s “Smash It Up” by The Offspring, and “Bad Days” by The Flaming Lips.

‘Tank Girl’ (1995)

Remember this fun post-apocalyptic sci-fi flick from 1995. Directed by Rachel Talalay and starring Lori Petty as the titular Tank Girl, this movie has become a bit of a punk rock cult classic. And, interestingly enough, the soundtrack was curated by none other than Courtney Love. Some iconic tracks include “Army Of Me” by Bjork, “Shove” by L7, “Drown Soda” by Hole, and “Aurora” by Veruca Salt. It’s honestly one of my favorite soundtrack albums from the 1990s, and it matches the chaos of the film beautifully.

‘The Crow’ (1994)

Every 90s goth, emo, or alt-rock-loving kid likely owned or at least heard the soundtrack to the 1994 superhero film The Crow. Some of the best alternative rock songs of the 1990s can be found on this soundtrack. A few include “Big Empty” by Stone Temple Pilots, “Darkness” by Rage Against The Machine, and “Milktoast” by Helmet. There are a few other gems that don’t quite fit alt-rock on this soundtrack as well, including “Burn” by The Cure and “Snakedriver” by The Jesus And Mary Chain.

Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage