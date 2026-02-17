3 Incredible Debut Pop Albums From the 2010s We Need Daily

Every so often you just need to put on a pop album and enjoy it. Sure, there is room for brooding rock, twangy country, or any other number of genres in the world. But sometimes it just feels right to put on a popular record that’s raced up the Billboard Top 200 charts.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three stupendous debut pop albums from the recent past—a trio of records that we listen to over and over. Indeed, these are three incredible pop debut albums from the 2010s that we need daily.

‘Ctrl’ by SZA (2017)

SZA is one of the most important figures in music today. But it all started in 2017 when the singer-songwriter released her debut LP, Ctrl. Today, SZA tours with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and her songs and albums are some of the most highly anticipated. And it all kicked off nearly a decade ago when the sweet-singing, keen-eyed SZA dropped her debut.

‘Invasion Of Privacy’ by Cardi B (2018)

Cardi B is a magnet. Of course, the genre of music she most often participates in is hip-hop, but more than anything, Cardi is a product of pop sensibilities. Yes, she raps, but she’s also a pop culture icon. To wit, this tune has garnered more than one billion streams and it’s not even the most famous song from the performer. Cardi knows how to attract eyes and ears—for evidence of this just check out the song “W.A.P.”, her tumultuous Twitter (X) account, or her 2018 debut LP, Invasion Of Privacy.

‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ by Billie Eilish (2019)

Billie Eilish knows how to craft a song and craft a legend. Both were on display on this tune from her 2019 debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The album’s song “Bad Guy” is both a masterpiece of construction and performance, just as it is a miracle in self-mythology. In one fell swoop, Eilish has crossed gender lines and stereotypes, and set herself up as a cultural mountain climber. All in around three minutes. Now, that’s what we call talent!

