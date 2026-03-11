4 Famous Bands That Broke up Over Affairs and Relationships

Bands form and break up all the time, both amicably and not-so-amicably. While most bands break up over creative differences or poor album sales, others break up (either directly or indirectly) over relationships and affairs that take place within the band. Let’s look at five famous bands that broke up over affairs or relationships!

The Fugees

This is one of the most famous cases of bands that broke up due to in-band relationships and affairs. Quite famously, The Fugees broke up when the affair between Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean was at its dramatic peak. The two began their relationship in 1996, but eventually, that relationship took a turn for the worse.

Jean said the two were fighting constantly, even in public. He went as far as to say that they almost got arrested in Europe. Hill became pregnant and said that Jean was the father, and it eventually came to light that Rohan Marley was the father. Hill says that the band broke up over creative differences, but it’s very likely that their affair had at least some influence over the split.

Fleetwood Mac

When it comes to bands that broke up over relationships and affairs, Fleetwood Mac is a bit more complicated. The band technically lasted until 2024, but the rearrangement of its members’ on-again, off-again status as a whole was made worse by all of the inter-relationship drama that plagued the band since its inception.

In 2018, Fleetwood Mac set off on a reunion tour. Allegedly, Stevie Nicks believed Lindsay Buckingham (her former lover) was mocking her during an acceptance speech at Radio City Music Hall in New York. She made it clear she didn’t want to be in the band with him, and Buckingham was subsequently fired.

Sonic Youth

Putting together a band with your spouse can either be genius or downright dangerous. Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore were married for decades and made some incredible music together. Unfortunately, in the early 2010s, Gordon discovered messages on her husband’s phone and laptop from another woman. The incident led to their subsequent divorce. The alternative rock band stayed together for a few months before eventually disbanding entirely.

The Mamas & The Papas

The Mamas & The Papas were the defining vocal quartet of the 1960s. Unfortunately, the group was also rife with drama. While recording the band’s 1966 self-titled album, Michelle Phillips let it slip that she was having an affair with The Byrds’ Gene Clark.

Her husband, fellow The Mamas & The Papas member John Phillips, had previously forgiven his wife for cheating on him with band member Denny Doherty. This time, he was understandably angry. Determined to fire Michelle, John met with his attorney and consulted with the rest of the band and inevitably gave her the boot in June of 1966. Jill Gibson replaced her, but the band only lasted another two years before breaking up entirely.

