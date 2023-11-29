3 Incredible Live Prince Concerts to Enjoy from the Comfort of Your Home

The Minnesota-born rocker Prince is a guitar god. Sadly, the world lost the Purple One, known for songs like “When Doves Cry” and “Purple Rain,” in 2016 when the artist suddenly died at just 57 years old. Truly, tears ran down the faces of many fans.

Luckily there are still ample ways to enjoy the artist’s talents that go beyond listening to his records and hit singles. The live concerts below, recorded from all over the world, showcase just how talented the Prince was onstage. We dive into these three incredible live concerts that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

1. Berlin (2010)

This concert was shot in Berlin, Germany, some six years before the rocker passed away. It features an elegant Prince with backup dancers and a full band. The two-and-a-half-hour set includes mind-bending guitar solos, delicate percussion, and all-out rock. Featuring hits like “Let’s Go Crazy,” “1999,” “The Glamorous Life” and “Crimson And Clover,” Prince is at the top of his game, even decades into his illustrious career. Check it out below.

2. Dortmund (1988)

This concert also comes from a stint in Germany—specifically in the city of Dortmund. During this show, shot at the height of Prince’s career in the late 1980s, the Purple One delivers his signature mix of soul and sexualized rock, performing hits like “Little Red Corvette,” “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” “Controversy” and “A Love Bizarre.” He dances, dressed like a rock and roll pirate, on the stage like his reputation depends on it. It’s quintessential Prince. Check it out below.

3. Montreux (2013)

This show shot in Montreux, Switzerland just three years before Prince passed away showcases the artist near the end of his time on Earth. With thousands of fans on hand, Prince bewilders with his musical prowess, playing the piano, and the guitar. During the show, Prince performs songs like “She’s Always in My Hair” and “The Love We Make.” Check out the triumphant performance below.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images