3 Movies Every Prince Fan Should See

Prince is a rock god. The Minnesota-born singer who passed away in 2016 is known for big boisterous guitar solos, party anthems, and purple clothing. But for every bit of music the artist is recognized for, there are also films that showcase him in all of his sonic prowess.

But which are the best? Here below, we wanted to dive into three movies that showcase Prince both as an actor and a live performer. Beginning with his 1984 breakout Purple Rain, to a live concert film later in life, these are three movies every Prince fan should see.

Purple Rain (1984)

Not only one of the best Prince movies of all time, but one of the best music films ever, this offering showcases Prince as The Kid as he tries to navigate a difficult family life, a burgeoning music career, and a new love interest. The accompanying soundtrack includes songs like “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and “I Would Die 4 U.” Not to be missed, the film (and album) are what rocketed the Purple One to stadrom.

Sign o’ the Times (1987)

A concert film that depicts Prince in all of his sonic glory. Here he’s killing it on the guitar, engaging with the audience, dancing, leaping around stage, and maneuvering between bandmates, dancers, and more. Sheila E. is one of the backing members of Prince’s band in this film, which includes footage from the his tour of Europe to support the 1987 Sign o’ the Times studio LP.

Live at the Aladdin Las Vegas (2003)

A live concert film from Prince shot at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas in 2002, this offering includes cover songs such as “Whole Lotta Love” and originals like “Pop Life.” Other artists in the movie include Sheila E. and Maceo Parker. If you like live shows, and if you like Prince, check out this recording. See below for a song from the film.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images