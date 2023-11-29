Paul McCartney Brings Fans to Tears at Intimate Brazilian Club Show

Paul McCartney kicked off a Brazilian leg of his 2023 Got Back Tour with a surprise club concert on Tuesday, November 28, at the Clube de Choro venue in the South American country’s capital of Brasilia. Described as McCartney and his solo band’s “most intimate Brazilian show ever,” the warm-up gig was attended by just a few hundred lucky fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

McCartney posted a brief video clip from the performance on his YouTube channel and social media pages that captures the screaming crowd rocking out with the Beatles legend to a rendition of the early Fab Four hit “A Hard Day’s Night.” A couple of photos from the event also were posted on McCartney’s socials.

[RELATED: “Paul McCartney Woz Here!” Signed Hofner Bass Could Net Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Online Auction]

Clube de Choro translates to the “Crying Club,” and that’s just what the venue became for at least one fan seen in the video wiping tears from his eyes as he flashed a peace sign and mouthed the words, “I love you, Paul.”

According to Setlist.fm, McCartney and his group played a 24-song set that was made up mostly of Beatles songs, and also included tunes from his solo career and from his years with his 1970s band Wings.

An Intimate Show

CNN Brazil reports that tickets for the concert cost between 200 and 400 reias (between $41 and $82), and that some fans who attended were notified about the show via email and were able to purchase tickets online. Still, others were able to buy tickets at the venue just before showtime.

All concertgoers were asked to put their cellphones in a plastic bag for the show, and were informed that anyone seen using them would risk getting ejected from the club.

More Shows Coming?

One attendee named Angelo was able to grab a setlist from the gig that had written on the bottom “Sao Paolo club,” leading to speculation that McCartney might be planning another intimate gig when the tour arrives in that city.

As previously reported, McCartney’s Brazilian tour officially kicks off on Thursday, November 30, at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, the trek also will stop in Belo Horizonte on December 3 and 4; Sao Paolo on December 7, 9, and 10; Curitiba on December 13; and Rio de Janeiro on December 16.

Meanwhile, fans still have time to enter a contest that McCartney launched last month offering one winner and a guest the chance to score VIP tickets to his tour finale in Rio de Janeiro. The prize package also includes access to an exclusive soundcheck, special merchandise, roundtrip flights for the winner and their guest and a three-night hotel stay.

Fans can enter by visiting Prizeo.com and donating $10 or more. Proceeds raise will benefit McCartney’s Meat Free Monday charity. The deadline to enter is this Sunday, December 3.

Paul McCartney, Clube de Choro, Brasilia, Brazil, 11/28/2023 Set List:

“A Hard Day’s Night” “Junior’s Farm” “Letting Go” “Got to Get You into My Life” “Come On to Me” “Let Me Roll It” (with “Foxy Lady” by Jimi Hendrix coda) “Getting Better” “My Valentine” (Dedicated to Nancy Shevell) “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five” “Maybe I’m Amazed” “I’ve Just Seen a Face” “From Me to You” “Blackbird” “Fuh You” “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” “Get Back” “Lady Madonna” “Let It Be” “Hey Jude”

Encore:

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” “Helter Skelter” “Golden Slumbers” “Carry That Weight” “The End”

(Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)