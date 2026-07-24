3 Journey Ballads That Quietly Outshine “Open Arms”

Few ballads, from any band, can outshine Journey‘s “Open Arms”. That track is arguably the best Steve Perry has ever sounded. His vocals feel trained but also raw and desperate. It’s everything you could want from a 1980s power-rock moment. But “Open Arms” is far from the only stunning, intricate, and impactful ballad that Journey delivered in the 1980s. Below, revisit three equally great softer songs from this legendary band’s catalog.

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“Who’s Crying Now”

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Starting with an early 1980s Journey ballad, we have “Who’s Crying Now”. It may not have the sweeping, dramaticism of “Open Arms,” but it’s equally as powerful. Perry uses the steadiness of his voice here instead of his titular belt. It may seem fairly easy, vocally, but if you’ve ever tried to sing along, you know just how much talent this song requires.

The harmonies are pitch-perfect in this track as they sing the chorus, “One love feeds the fire / One heart burns desire / Wonder who’s crying now?” This isn’t Journey’s flashiest song, but that’s kind of what makes it so special in their discography.

“Send Her My Love”

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“Send Her My Love” is another steady stunner, though this song does build a bit. The bridge is the best part of this Journey ballad. It’s not a belt from Perry again, but the energy is still mounting. “Callin’ out her name, I’m dreamin’ / Reflections of a face I’m seein’ / It’s her voice that keeps on haunting me,” he sings amid the big payoff before the final chorus.

Something about this song scratches an itch. It’s got that 1980s melodic magic, but there’s something else delectable about this Journey hit that keeps fans coming back, listen after listen.

“Lights”

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This late-1970s hit sees Perry up the ante vocally compared to the rest of the songs on this list. It might not be a searing high note, but he sings from his chest to be certain. This love letter to the band’s hometown clearly had Perry emotional while recording.

“It’s sad, oh, there’s been mornings / Out on the road without you, without your charms,” he sings with fire. When put up against any of Journey’s biggest ballads, this hit stands tall. Perry’s vocals shine, as do the harmonies, but the instrumentation is also a big draw to this iconic track. Each facet of this song saw the band operating at full throttle.

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