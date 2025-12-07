“You Reap What You Shall Sow Unfortunately”: Gene Simmons Shares How “Bad Decisions” Contributed To Ace Frehley’s Death

Gene Simmons is speaking out in the wake of Ace Frehley’s death. In an interview with The New York Post, the KISS rocker expressed his belief that his late bandmate’s “bad decisions” contributed to his death.

“He refused [advice] from people that cared about him—including yours truly—to try to change his lifestyle,” Simmons told the outlet. “In and out of bad decisions.”

The month after Frehley died, the medical examiner ruled that accidental blunt trauma to the head, which led to a fracture and a brain bleed, were the cause, TMZ reported.

Frehley’s head trauma was the result of a September fall down the stairs in his home studio. After the fall, Frehley was placed on life support due to a brain bleed. While hospitalized, Frehley also suffered a stroke. The musician’s family removed him from life support on Oct. 16. He was 74.

“Falling down the stairs—I’m not a doctor—doesn’t kill you,” Simmons said. “There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart. The saddest thing—you reap what you shall sow unfortunately.”

KISS Bandmates Remember Ace Frehley After His Death

Simmons also spoke out about Frehley’s private funeral, which was held in Yonkers, New York.

“It breaks my heart. Peter Criss, our founding drummer, Paul [Stanley] and myself went to the funeral, open casket,” he said. “It was just heartbreaking.”

Simmons’ interview came ahead of KISS’ latest accomplishment—accepting a Kennedy Center Honor.

“Saddest of all perhaps is that Ace just couldn’t stay alive long enough to sit there proudly at the Kennedy Center and listen to… really impressive people, just to say how much KISS meant to them,” he said. “What can you say? Sad.”

During a November performance at the KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event, KISS paid tribute to the late guitarist while onstage.

“We certainly had differences, but that’s what family isn’t about. And why don’t we take a moment… think about him looking down on us from Jendell, probably,” Stanley said. “And let’s have a moment for Ace. Candles up.”

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images for The Children Matter