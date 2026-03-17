3 Legendary Rock Albums So Good, They Only Have One Skippable Track

Even iconic albums have skips from time to time. Rarely is an album perfect from start to finish. Even if every song on the record is “good,” there will be a few songs that listeners just don’t connect with. That’s the case with the three iconic rock albums below, which all have a skip on them. Be honest, these songs don’t get that much play, and there is a reason for that.

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‘(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)’, “Mississippi Kid” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

On any other album, “Mississippi Kid” would be a stunner. It’s got impressive guitar work and no shortage of atmosphere. But on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album, this track falls a little flat. When compared to the high-powered rock that riddles the rest of this record, this acoustic offering feels like an unwelcome change of pace.

The band does a fantastic job of emulating old blues standards with “Mississippi Kid,” and it’s perfectly in line with the band’s mystique. It’s really not that this is a bad song, but it interrupts the energy of the rest of the tracklist, causing many listeners to hit the skip button when this rock song comes on.

‘Night At The Opera’, “Sweet Lady” by Queen

Most of Queen’s Night At The Opera is made up of theatrical rock songs. However, the band ventured back to the more mainstream side of rock with “Sweet Lady.” This traditional rock track just isn’t as exciting as Queen’s other offerings on this album, making it a potential skip in many people’s eyes.

“Sweet Lady” is great, but it needed a different album to call home. When you have songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Love Of My Life” on the same album as “Sweet Lady,” the latter gets overshadowed immediately.

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, “Good Morning Good Morning” by The Beatles

Most of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is a little off-center. This album saw the band at the height of their psychedelic era. Moreover, the concept record of it all makes this album even odder. But, if there is one song that pushes things a little too far, it’s “Good Morning Good Morning.”

This song is a shock to the system, to say the least. It’s nearly an affront to the ears. It’s innovative, for sure, but it lacks a melodic quality that makes listeners stick around.

Songfacts: Good Morning Good Morning | The Beatles The lyrics, “it’s time for tea and Meet the Wife” refer to the BBC sitcom Meet The Wife, starring Freddie Frinton and Thora Hird. (thanks, Dan – Indianapolis, IN)

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