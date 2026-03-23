3 Live Country Crossover Duets That Were Incredible, but Unexpected

Crossover moments are all the rage nowadays. From Beyoncé releasing her country album in 2024 to country artists like Maren Morris experimenting with a more pop sound, there are tons of examples of singers getting experimental and receiving high praise as a result. Here are three crossover duets in country music, where artists combined their sounds to deliver performances we could usually only dream of.

Videos by American Songwriter

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor Perform “Islands In The Stream”

When Eldredge and Trainor came together to duet on this 1983 classic, I don’t think anyone was expecting the pop and country singers to deliver the way they did. While it’s true that no one can sing this song with quite the gusto that Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers can, you gotta admit, these two harmonize great together. If you like their blend, you’re in luck: these two also released a cover of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in 2016.

Dua Lipa and Chris Stapleton Perform “Think I’m In Love With You”

At the ACMs in 2024, these two surprised everyone when they came out and performed this song, which Stapleton wrote and released on his 2023 album, Higher. Dua, who called herself a “massive fan” of Stapleton, told Billboard a little bit about the struggle of keeping the experience a secret. “We were all so in on making sure that this stays a surprise to make the moment even more special,” Dua explained. “I don’t know how we did it, I’m glad we did it because it’s really special when it happened tonight on stage.” You can also listen to the live duet version of the song for yourself, as it was released on streaming platforms shortly after this performance.

Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow Perform “I Can’t Make You Love Me”

This Bonnie Raitt classic is easily one of the singer’s most iconic ballads, so when she received her Kennedy Center Honors in 2024, it was an obvious choice for the night’s lineup. There are a few singers who truly have the vocal gusto to sing this song, but Carlile absolutely killed this. Not to mention, Crow does a pretty decent job backing up the folk-rock singer on piano.

Before her performance, Carlile even joked that she was hoping for a shot at a trio with Sheryl, Bonnie, and her. “I just think it’s the best idea, so if you know anyone in high places who could put in a good word for me,” Carlile told Billboard. “Is it not a good idea? I think it’s a good idea.”

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