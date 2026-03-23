These 4 Country Songs From 1993 Are Best Turned up Loud

Everyone knows that the 1990s are one of the most revered decades in country music. These four feel-good country songs all came out in 1993 and sound best when turned up loud.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Wild One” by Faith Hill

“Wild One” is Faith Hill’s debut single, and her first No. 1 hit. Written by Pat Bunch, Jaime Kyle, and Will Rambeaux, “Wild One” appears on Hill’s Take Me As I Am freshman album.

The fun song says, “She’s a wild one / With an angel’s face / She’s a woman child in a state of grace / When she was three years old on her daddy’s knee / He said, ‘You can be anything you wanna be’ / She’s a wild one / Runnin’ free.”

“Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til The Sun Comes Up)” by Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks’ “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til The Sun Comes Up)” comes in the middle of his lengthy streak of chart-topping singles. The party anthem, written by Brooks, Kenty Blazy, and Kim Williams, appears on Brooks’s In Pieces project.

“Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til The Sun Comes Up)” says, “Ain’t going down / ‘Til the sun comes up / Ain’t givin’ in / ‘Til they get enough / Going ’round the world / In a pickup truck / Ain’t goin’ down / ‘Til the sun comes up.”

Blazy gives Brooks credit for the idea of the fun, fast tempo lyrics.

“He said, ‘I want to write the first single off the new record,” Blazy recalls (via Wide Open Country). “And I want them to be shotgun lyrics.’ I kind of figured he was thinking Chuck Berry. … And so he just kind of threw out this idea, telling the whole story.”

“One More Last Chance” by Vince Gill

Vince Gill and Gary Nicholson are the two writers of “One More Last Chance“. On Gill’s I Still Believe In You record, the song is about a man begging his wife not to give up on him, in spite of his many indiscretions.

“One More Last Chance” says, “Give me just a one more last chance / Before you say we’re through / I know I drive you crazy baby / It’s the best that I can do / We’re just good ol’ boys, a-makin’ noise / I ain’t runnin’ around on you / Give me just a one more last chance / Before you say we’re through.”

George Jones, who once allegedly drove his John Deere tractor to the liquor store, appears in the video on a green John Deere tractor.

“Money In The Bank” by John Anderson

Money In The Bank” is John Anderson’s final No. 1 of his career. The uptempo song is written by Bob DiPiero, John Jarrard, and Mark D. Sanders. It appears on Anderson’s Solid Ground album.

“Money In The Bank” says, “Well, the sky’s the limit, there’s no price too high / Baby, you’re the apple of my eye / Got my paycheck in my pocket and some gas in the tank / Honey, your love’s better than money in the bank.”

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