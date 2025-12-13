3 Lost Songs From 1997 That I Haven’t Forgotten About—and You Shouldn’t Either

If you’ve forgotten about many of the hit songs that were all over the airwaves in 1997, you’re not alone. I hate to break it to you, but 1997 was nearly 30 years ago. I know, it’s a lot to take in. And in my opinion, that year, along with the rest of the late 1990s, was one of the best eras for music. Let’s look at a few genuinely fantastic songs from 1997 that you might have forgotten about!

“The Impression That I Get” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Remember this classic ska punk tune from The Mighty Mighty Bosstones? This jam is best known for its inclusion on the soundtrack for the film Clueless. But for many, this was the song that introduced listeners to the band, as well as ska punk as a whole. “The Impression That I Get” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones dropped in early 1997. The tune features quite a few different elements outside of ska punk, from reggae to alt-rock. And it made it all the way to the top of the Modern Rock Tracks chart in the US.

“Go The Distance” by Michael Bolton

My age might be showing here, but I remember this song for closing out the Disney film Hercules as a kid. Even without its inclusion in that film’s soundtrack, this pop-rock gem from Michael Bolton just hits so good today. And I really never hear it out in the wild anymore, which is quite a shame. Michael Bolton’s version of “Go The Distance” was a No. 24 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart that year, and I think its success was very well-deserved.

“The One I Gave My Heart To” by Aaliyah

Diehard fans of late-90s R&B probably remember this song just fine. However, in terms of today’s mainstream listeners, I doubt many remember this gem from the late great Aaliyah, namely because I rarely hear it on classic R&B radio nowadays. “The One I Gave My Heart To” is one of my favorite often-forgotten songs from 1997. And listeners at the time definitely loved it, too. This R&B power ballad was a No. 9 hit on the Hot 100 and charted even higher on other US and UK charts that year.

Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images