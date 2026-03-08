3 Rap Songs From 1991 You Should Totally Add to Your Rotation

Rap music was invented in the early 1970s. According to lore, the musical style was first on display at a party in the fall—family and friends gathering around the turntables to mark the important moments of a new year. What could be better?

In the 20 years or so since then, the musical style grew exponentially (and since then, it has become the dominant sound of the day). Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from the early 90s that proved hip-hop’s staying power. These are three rap songs from 1991 to add to your rotation.

“Mama Said Knock You Out” by LL Cool J from ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ (1991)

LL Cool J was one of the first heroes of rap music. While big names surfaced in the late 1970s and early 1980s, LL came in the middle of that latter decade. With his power-punch uppercut songs, he brought a sense of the soloist to the proverbial rap ring. LL was accompanied by bandmates; instead, he was a prize fighter who had come to knock you out all on his own. Indeed, his 1991 single “Mama Said Knock You Out” said as much. Today, if you need a track to pump you up, this is the one!

“O.P.P.” by Naughty By Nature from ‘Naughty By Nature’ (1991)

Sometimes you just need to put on a fun dance track that will get the party going. Enter: “O.P.P.” by Naughty By Nature. The tune has a chorus that the whole crowd (or dance floor) will be singing in unison as they celebrate the events of the night. Are you down with O.P.P.? Yes, of course! If that means we can hear more of this music! Check it out above.

“Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince from ‘Homebase’ (1991)

There is no rap song more appropriate or enjoyable to put on during the summertime than the aptly named track “Summertime” from DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. Of course, sitcom fans may know the duo from the hit TV show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But prior to the small screen, the two were making award-winning music together. They won the first rap Grammy Award in 1989, and then two years later they put out this all-time classic. Every summer, it rings out.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images