Raul Malo’s Family Shares Details About Mavericks Frontman’s Funeral Service and Private Reception

Born in Miami on Aug. 7, 1965, The Mavericks frontman Raul Malo blended his Cuban roots with elements of neotraditional country for a sound uniquely his own. Formed in 1989, the Mavericks released 12 studio albums and picked up numerous accolades along the way. Even after announcing his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis in June 2024, Malo continued entertaining audiences as long as he was physically able. Tragically, Malo died Dec. 8 at age 60, leaving the music world reeling. Next week, those in or around Nashville can pay their respects to the country music legend, as his family announced funeral mass service details Saturday (Dec. 13.)

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to social media, Malo’s family revealed that they will honor his life and legacy on Thursday, Dec. 18, during a funeral mass service beginning at 2 p.m. Central at the Cathedral of Incarnation, located at 2015 West End Ave. in Nashville.

Members of the public should plan to arrive by 1 p.m. to allow time for parking and seating. Family and friends will get first dibs on seats inside the cathedral. A private reception will follow.

Mourners can send flowers to the cathedral, or make a donation to MusicCares and Blackbird Academy in lieu of.

[RELATED: The Mavericks Played Two Benefit Shows at the Ryman in Raul Malo’s Honor Just Days Before His Death]

“He Is So Dearly Missed”: Raul Malo’s Bandmates Pay Tribute

Just days before he died, Raul Malo’s Mavericks bandmates joined forces with some special guests to pay tribute to the lead singer-songwriter at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Ray Benson, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Jaime Hanna, Jim Lauderdale, JD McPherson, Chuck Mead, Javier Mendoza, James Otto, Maggie Rose, Jimmie Vaughan, Joshua Ray Walker, Seth Walker, and Emily West were among the performers at the two-day benefit concert Dec. 5 and 6, which raised money for Stand Up to Cancer.

In a social media tribute to “El Maestro,” Malo’s bandmates reflected on the show.

“These were some of the most special shows we have ever played… Let there be no doubt Raul’s spirit was there with us in the Mother Church, felt so powerfully amongst the family, friends, and fans that loved him,” the post read.

The Mavericks added, “It’s been humbling, though not surprising, to see the remembrances of him come in from around the world. Truly, there was no corner of our universe untouched by the joy and light he brought forth, and while we mourn his passing from this realm, we give thanks that his battle is over, and his voice graces the Heavenly choir now. He is so dearly missed.”

Featured image by Rick Kern/Getty Images