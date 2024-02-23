3 Lukas Nelson Songs That Deserve a Revisit

Lukas Nelson has followed in his father’s musical footsteps with Promise of the Real. The project sees Nelson blend aspects of country music with rough-and-tumble rock and roll. If you are not yet familiar with the younger Nelson’s music or want a refresher, check out the three songs, below.

1. “Just Outside Of Austin”

“Just Outside of Austin” features a simple yet driving acoustic guitar trill. Accompanying that riff are Nelson’s gentle vocals. This song calls to mind his father’s music with its references to Texas, weed smoking, and country-forward musicality.

Cedar trees, the morning air

The way the dew sits on her hair

So peacefully below a Texas sky

I think I’ll leave her lying there

And take a walk, I don’t know where

Just bathin’ in the sunlight in my life

2. “Forget About Georgia”

“Forget About Georgia” is one of Nelson’s most poignant and reflective songs. On top of making references to one of the most famous songs of all time, “Georgia On My Mind,” Nelson’s poetic stance on love is at the same time swoon-worthy and heartbreaking.

Well I sure as hell didn’t love her this much when I met her

Much as I was just captured again and again

She could turn her eyes away and still hold me under

A river of beauty and mystery pulling me in

4. “Fool Me Once”

On the opposite end of the sonic spectrum, we have “Fool Me Once.” This mid-tempo anthem is impossible not to sing along to. The refrain in the chorus plays on a popular phrase. Nelson forgoes giving second chances and turns heel at the first sign of trouble.

I caught every single red light as I cried my way back home

My good lord she turned me sideways in the end

But I will never let nobody do me twice what she done wrong

Fool me once, shame on you, I’ll be gone

