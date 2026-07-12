3 Lyrics That Accidentally Became Everyday Catchphrases

The three iconic songs below produced phrases that are now used in everyday conversation with their lyrics. Whether they coined the words or just popularized a saying, the English language has much to thank these songs for.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” — Bobby McFerrin

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Though this sentiment of goodwill has origins that far predate Bobby McFerrin’s song, the musician brought it to popular prominence. From slogan t-shirts to captions, the title lyrics of this song have popped up time and time again. If you’ve ever wanted to tell someone to let their cares roll off their back, this is the song to do it with.

“In every life we have some trouble / But when you worry you make it double / Don’t worry,” he sings in the opening verse. It’s a sobering sentiment that shrinks any problem down to scale. We could all use this idea from time to time, which is why it’s proven so popular as a phrase.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” — The Rolling Stones

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Mick Jagger got the idea for this iconic Stones song while he and the band were playing in Excelsior, Minnesota. A local character offered him the title phrase when the drug store ran out of cherry Coke. Jagger took that seemingly simple exchange and turned it into a revolutionary track.

In the decades since The Stones released “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, that phrase has made its way into plenty of everyday conversations. It’s part of much of the world’s vernacular. Whether you sing a bit of the chorus to get your point across or recite the lyrics like an idiom, Jagger delivered something truly timeless here.

“See You Later, Alligator” — Bill Haley & His Comets

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“See you later, Alligator / After ‘while crocodile,” is a call and response that feels old-fashioned but still has a place in our culture today. Though that phrase was used before Bill Haley recorded a song titled after it, this early rocker helped immortalize it for decades to come.

This breakup song sees a woman use the titular phrase to cut things off with Haley’s character. “Can’t you see you’re in my way now / Don’t you know you cramp my style,” the rest of the chorus reads. What likely would’ve been a semi-serious exchange at the time has now evolved into a playful, retro farewell.

(Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)