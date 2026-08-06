3 Classic Country Songs That Changed Forever After One Live Performance

These country music hits changed forever after one iconic live performance. These tracks benefited from key live moments, either by the original artist or through apt covers. Revisit these powerhouse performances below.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Folsom Prison Blues”

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Johnny Cash had a prescient moment when he penned “Folsom Prison Blues”. Years after delivering this iconic track, he took to the namesake prison and performed it for a host of inmates. The recording of that performance became equally as iconic in Cash’s career as the song itself.

“I hear the train a-comin’, it’s rolling ’round the bend / And I ain’t seen the sunshine since I don’t know when / I’m stuck in Folsom prison, and time keeps draggin’ on / But that train keeps a-rollin’ on down to San Antone,” the lyrics read. This powerful country hit became all the more potent when it was performed in front of actual outlaws.

“Go Rest High On That Mountain”

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Vince Gill has delivered plenty of iconic performances of this elegiac track, but Carrie Underwood really drove the sentiment home when she performed a tribute to him in 2022. She breathed new life into this hit with her soaring vocals and singular emotive powers.

“Go rest high on that mountain / Son, your work on earth is done / Go to heaven a-shoutin’ / Love for the Father and the Son,” the lyrics read. Underwood really drove the story behind these lyrics home when she performed them, bringing a new level of tenderness to this iconic country song.

“Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)”

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Alan Jackson debuted this song live at the CMA Awards in 2001. He bravely stood up and bore the tensions of the nation on his shoulders, singing about the tragic events of 9/11. “Where were you when the world stopped turnin’ / That September day? / Were you in the yard with your wife and children / Or workin’ on some stage in L.A.,” the lyrics read.

This live performance not only debuted a pure country classic but also further made Jackson an icon in the country space. This song was era-defining to say the least, and it all stems from this performance. “Did you weep for the children, they lost their dear loved ones / Pray for the ones who don’t know? / Did you rejoice for the people who walked from the rubble / And sob for the ones left below,” he sang from the CMA stage, making the recorded version seem pale in comparison.

(Photo by Leffler/Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty Images)