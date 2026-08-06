3 Songs From 1972 That Teens Couldn’t Stop Playing in Their First Car

Few things feel as monumental or freeing when you’re a teen as getting your first car. No matter what condition it’s in, a vehicle is the key to the open road. It also means that you get to pick the music that gets blasted from the speakers every time you pull out of the driveway. Those who got their first set of keys in 1972 had plenty of timeless songs to wear out while they burned up the pavement or relaxed in the parking lot.

These songs weren’t all chart-topping hits in 1972. They weren’t all released that year, either. However, these songs were undoubtedly popular among teens at the time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“American Pie” – Don McLean

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Don McLean released this classic song in late 1971, and it topped the Hot 100 in 1972. No matter when it dropped, the song was insanely popular with generations of music fans. For those who were coming of age at the time, it was a great pop rock song. For older music lovers, it was a look back at one of the saddest moments in rock history.

“School’s Out” – Alice Cooper

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The title song from Alice Cooper’s 1972 album didn’t have to reach No. 1 to be popular among teens. Cooper captured the feeling of the final bell ringing on the last day of school–that burst of freedom–with this tune. The celebratory but defiant lyrics made it an instant hit among teens. In fact, youths around the world liked this one so much that it became a huge international hit.

“Nice To Be With You” – Gallery

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One of the best things about getting your first car is that it’s a place where you can spend time with that special someone. Whether they were cruising the main drag or parked somewhere under the stars, they needed some sentimental music that said what they couldn’t. That’s what made the title song from Gallery’s 1972 album such a hit with young people. The smooth soft rock sound and sweet lyrics made it a perfect song for those memorable moments.

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