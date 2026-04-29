3 Mind-Bending Classic Rock Collaborations From the 1980s

The 1980s were all about pop culture cross-promotion. You saw it on your favorite Saturday morning cartoon shows, and you saw it at your favorite record store. Whether it was The Jetsons meeting The Flintstones or iconic rockers sharing a track, the 1980s were all about synergy.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three occasions when the music world benefited from these kinds of big-name cross-promotions. Indeed, these are three mind-bending classic rock collaborations from the 1980s.

“Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie from ‘Hot Space’ (1982)

Are there two more famous notes in rock music history than the two played for the baseline on this iconic track? Not only has this song been played over and over through the decades, but the line is also sampled by the famous Vanilla Ice song “Ice Ice Baby”. Truly, the bassline might be the most listened to one of all time. But we digress. This track from Queen and David Bowie is scintillating. It’s one you can belt out in your car; it’s one you can dance to at the club. It’s one for the backyard BBQ, and it’s one for the Friday night playlist. Maybe the artists were feeling the pressure at the time, but it’s all a party ever since, thanks to this tune.

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty from ‘Bella Donna’ (1981)

In 1981, there weren’t two bigger names you could have put together for a rock song. Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty. Even today, nearly 50 years later, their names still ring out. And so does this 1981 track from the two. Love is the ultimate subject for a rock track, and hearing these two giants sing about their wounded hearts—well, that’s the stuff of legend.

“Handle With Care” by Traveling Wilburys from ‘The Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1’ (1988)

Honestly, this band feels like a fever dream. It’s incredible and surprising that it even exists. Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, and Roy Orbison on one project? How is this even possible? And yet it very much is. Indeed, The Traveling Wilburys released two albums during the supergroup’s short-lived career. But it all began in 1988 with Vol. 1 and the lead single “Handle With Care”. What a world, what a time to be alive!

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