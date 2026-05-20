4 Country Songs From 1970 That Every 70s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

Remember how amazing it was to hear new country songs back in the 1970s, when you were just a teen? So much amazing music dropped during that decade, particularly in the early years. Let’s revisit a few stunning country songs from the year 1970, specifically, that just about every country-loving 70s kid knows by heart to this day.

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“The Fightin’ Side Of Me” by Merle Haggard from ‘The Fightin’ Side Of Me’

Merle Haggard was one of the most important figures in outlaw country music. But he did lean towards more politically-charged songs. “The Fightin’ Side Of Me” was a smash hit for Haggard and The Strangers in 1970, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and the Canadian RPM Country Tracks chart. The song was close to making it to crossover success, too, as it broke through to the lower end of the Billboard Hot 100. Even if you don’t agree with Haggard’s sentiments of patriotism in “The Fightin’ Side Of Me”, it got so much radio play that it’s impossible not to know some of the words if you’re a 70s kid.

“Tennessee Bird Walk” by Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan from ‘Birds Of A Feather’

Is this one of the strangest country songs ever written lyrically? Absolutely. Is it still a banger? Yes indeed. That’s part of the appeal of “Tennessee Bird Walk”. There wasn’t a country song out at the time that was similar, and nobody has written a song quite like it since. It was a noteworthy hit in 1970, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart. It was a crossover hit on the Hot 100, too, at No. 23.

“Hello Darlin’” by Conway Twitty from ‘Hello Darlin’’

Conway Twitty had quite a time in the 1970s, decades into his career. “Hello Darlin’” started off his 70s stretch finely, as the song peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. This smooth and romantic tune would become one of Twitty’s signature hits, up there with the likes of “It’s Only Make Believe”.

“Sunday Morning Coming Down” by Johnny Cash from ‘The Johnny Cash Show’

This song was famously written by Kris Kristofferson and first recorded by Ray Stevens. But you just cannot beat Johnny Cash’s gravelly, heartfelt version of the song from 1970. Fans certainly loved it. Cash took the song to No. 1 on the US country chart. This entry on our list of memorable country songs from 1970 was so close to being a crossover hit, too, as it peaked at No. 46 on the Hot 100.

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