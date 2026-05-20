Merle Haggard’s Memory of Dolly Parton’s “Statement” and “Warning” on Their Tour Bus Is a Touching Image of Their Relationship

Merle Haggard’s feelings toward Dolly Parton were rather unextraordinary when one considers just how many people are enamored with the bubbly, vivacious, and witty country music star. But what made their relationship so special—for Haggard and, in turn, for the rest of us—was the time the two musicians spent touring together in the mid-1970s. During that time, Haggard got to see a side of Parton that the world didn’t often see.

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When he reflected on those memories in his 1981 memoir, Sing Me Back Home: My Story, the world saw the same side of Parton. This side of Parton had all the resiliency and determination that one would expect. But she was also somewhat guarded, which contradicted her effervescent exterior. One conversation Haggard recounted in his memoir paints this layered portrait of Parton in vivid, heartwarming detail.

Merle Haggard Shared His Favorite Image of Dolly Parton

For most of us, the words “Dolly Parton” immediately conjure images of sky-high hair, colorful makeup, lots of sequins, and a, shall we say, top-heavy figure. But for Merle Haggard, his “favorite image of America’s sweetheart” looked much different. In his memoir, he described her “sitting down on a pillow on the floor of my bus aisle, laying her head on my knees, and talking on and on about her dreams and that plan of hers to be a STAR.”

Haggard was describing the months-long period where he and Parton toured together. As the tour went on, they became closer. They would often spend time on each other’s buses while they headed to the next tour stop. On one such bus ride, Parton told Haggard, “I’ve always wanted to be somebody. I’m gonna be a star…in every sense of the word. I made up my mind a long time ago, and that’s the way it’s gonna be.”

He continued, “She was so sure of herself, so positive. And God, she just glowed with confidence and excitement when she talked about her plans. There was no way to listen to her and doubt her ability to succeed. Dolly Parton is sure not what the public sees. There is just so much more to the lady than that. I felt almost honored to be in the presence and see the ‘real’ Dolly. I got the feeling she was afraid to show this side of herself to too many people. It was clear that she’d been hurt and betrayed more than once.”

The Musicians’ Bond Showed a Different Side of Them Both

“‘Nothin’ is gonna stand in my way,’ she told me again and again. Sometimes, there were tears in those great eyes of hers. It was both a statement and a kind of warning when she’d say it,” Merle Haggard wrote. This image of a young Dolly Parton asserting her career plans to her headlining tour partner is an incredibly touching snapshot of what would become a decades-long musical legacy. By this point, she was years removed from her tiny cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee. She was also years removed from her early break as the “singing girl” on The Porter Wagoner Show.

Haggard wasn’t afraid to share his romantic feelings toward Parton. Although she would always say that she thought of him more as a friend or brother. Nevertheless, the musicians shared a special bond that was strengthened along the highways they traveled in the mid-1970s. That Haggard was willing to share these intimate details about one of the world’s most beloved country stars was a special gift to all of us.

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