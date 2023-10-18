3 Movies Every Fan of The Rolling Stones Should See

Some hundred or two hundred years from now, when the dust settles, the British-born band The Rolling Stones may just be remembered as the greatest rock and roll band of all time. The classic rock group, known for songs like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Gimme Shelter,” are that beloved.

But the band isn’t only known for their music. No, they have been captured on film in myriad ways, their artistry and chemistry on display for fans to see. Though, those same fans may wonder, what are the best movies when it comes to the blues-rock group? Below are the three movies every fan of The Rolling Stones should see.

1. Gimme Shelter (1970)

This 1970 documentary highlights the band’s 1969 U.S. tour, which includes footage of the infamous Altamont Free Concert, where fan Meredith Hunter was killed at the hands of the motorcycle gang the Hells Angels. The movie depicts debauchery by the band and the group’s rabid legions of fans.

2. Sympathy for the Devil (1968)

This movie, released in 1968, is a combination of documentary and fictional film. It tracks the making of the band’s iconic song, “Sympathy for the Devil,” at London’s Olympic Studios. Created at a time of great tumult in the West, with war demonstrations and civil rights actions happening in seemingly every city, the movie is a great document of the feeling of the late 1960s.

3. My Life as a Rolling Stone (2023)

While not an official film, per se, this four-part documentary series chronicles the life and times of the band’s four core members, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts. A look at their individual lives and their musical chemistry, the series provides just about everything fans need to know about their favorite ‘Stones figures.

Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage