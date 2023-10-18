New Rolling Stones Documentary Looks at the Making of Band’s ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Album

The Rolling Stones’ members have been doing plenty of interviews to promote the band’s new album, Hackney Diamonds, but now fans will be treated to a deeper dive into the making of the record in a new documentary titled The Stones: Still Rolling.

Variety reports that the film, which was produced by Mercury Studios and the Fulwell 73 company, was created to air as a one-hour television special. According to the website, Mercury is looking for buyers for the documentary this week in Cannes, France, at the MIPCOM trade show, which focuses on the TV industry.

The flick will feature The Rolling Stones members taking part in a “roundtable conversation” during which they share behind-the-scenes stories about the creation of Hackney Diamonds. As previously reported, the album features guest appearances by a variety of well-known artists, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman. It also boasts two tracks featuring the group’s late longtime drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 at age 80.

The Stones: Still Rolling was directed by Paul Dugdale. The prolific filmmaker’s credits include several recent Rolling Stones concert flicks and documentaries, among them Sweet Summer Sun: Live in Hyde Park from 2013, and Havana Moon and Olé Olé Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America, which both premiered in 2016.

Dugdale’s expansive directing credits also include Jeff Lynne’s ELO: Wembley or Bust, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, Coldplay Live from Climate Pledge Arena, Sam Smith Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Adele: One Night Only, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, and Coldplay: Music of the Spheres – Live at River Plate.

Mercury Studios also co-produced the four-part docuseries My Life as a Rolling Stone, which aired in the U.S. on EPIX in 2022. The series featured hour-long episodes, each focusing on a different band member—singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and Watts.

“Following last year’s My Life as a Rolling Stone series, Mercury Studios couldn’t be happier to present a fresh look as the guys as they are today, during the creation of their first new music in 18 years.”

Hackney Diamonds gets its release on Friday, October 20. Until then, catch a new interview with Wood this evening on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Richards also will be a guest on the program this Friday.