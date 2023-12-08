3 Movies Every Janis Joplin Fan Should See

When people think of Janis Joplin, power, genius, and tragedy come to mind. They say the way people do one thing is the way they do everything and Joplin’s 27 years proved this, embodying her larger-than-life talent and creating a long-lasting legacy. And that legacy is depicted in these three films below. Not only was the California-born Joplin a wonder to behold on stage but she’s a marvel to see depicted on the silver screen too, as this trio of movies can attest to.

1. Janis (1974)

This documentary about the big-voiced singer was directed by Howard Alk and made in conjunction with Joplin’s former rock and roll manager, Albert Grossman. The film, which was made just four years after her death from a heroin overdose in 1970, showcases the vulnerability and tenderness of the artist, along with her strength and stunning power. Though it was lost to time for many years, the movie has since been added to Hulu.

2. Festival Express (2003)

This 2003 documentary is about a train that in 1970 traveled across Canada carrying some of the biggest names in music at the time, including the Grateful Dead, The Band, Buddy Guy, and Janis Joplin, among others. Amazingly, the doc includes footage of the artists on the train itself, gallivanting and having a good time. It also includes concert footage from the shows. Joplin died just four months later. Check out a trailer for the stunning movie below.

3. Janis: Little Girl Blue (2015)

This 2015 documentary, directed by Amy J. Berg, highlights the life and times of Joplin, from a shy girl to a boisterous and impactful singer. In it, she describes discovering only later as a teen that she could sing and that surprise turned into one of the most outstanding (albeit short) vocal careers in American history. Check out a trailer for the work, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, below.

