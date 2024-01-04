3 Movies Every Led Zeppelin Fan Should See

Led Zeppelin. The most iconic rock icons. Yes, with news of a new documentary in the works about the famed British-born band, Becoming Led Zeppelin, it might be time to revisit some movies and concert footage from the band that has wowed fans for many decades.

Videos by American Songwriter

But which movies and which concert films have stood the test of time? Which feature these original golden gods at the top of their game? Let’s dive into three movies every Led Zep fan should see.

[RELATED: 5 Classic Rock Songs with Unforgettable Choruses]

1. Led Zeppelin Played Here (2014)

This quirky 2014 documentary, directed by Jeff Krulik, asks a question: what if the greatest rock band ever played at a local youth center? Well, that’s what Krulik sought to answer. Did Zeppelin play at the Wheaton Youth Center in Silver Spring, Maryland? And did they do it on January 20, 1969, on their first U.S. tour, before the height of their fame? It’s a tough one to prove since there are no recordings or photos from the day. While the movie has never been released due to copyright issues, it can occasionally be seen at various film festivals. Check out the trailer below.

2. Led Zeppelin (2003)

One of the greatest concert films ever, this 2003 collection of songs, available here, showcases the band at the peak of their powers. With recordings from the Royal Albert Hall, Madison Square Garden, and more, and songs both acoustic and electrified, this is a collection that will wow and inspire. Check out the performances of “Black Dog” below.

3. The Song Remains the Same (1976)

This 1976 concert film also includes footage from MSG in 1973. While the film premiered in the ’70s, a DVD of the movie was released nearly 25 years later in 1999. In essence, the movie is fans’ very own private look inside a Led Zeppelin concert; it’s in the same vein as other great live concert films like Stop Making Sense from the Talking Heads. Check out a trailer for the film below.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage