‘The Voice’ Finale: 3 Fast Facts About Jacquie Roar of Team Reba

Just a few weeks ago, fans of The Voice watched as Jacquie Roar performed Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party” before the judges. While calming her nerves, the singer watched as all four coaches turned, hoping to snag her for their teams. While Gwen Stefani landed the star, Reba McEntire eventually stole her. Before Roar takes the stage for the finale, here are some interesting facts about the singer.

Videos by American Songwriter

Not Her First Time Competing on Television

While landing a spot on The Voice is an accomplishment, Roar isn’t a novice in reality competitions. Back in 2012, the finalist found herself competing on American Idol, the show known for launching careers for singers like Kelly Clarkson. Roar received a chance to impress the judges and although excited about the opportunity to compete, she eventually got sick and could no longer stay on the show. Going by a different name at the time, she said, “I was just a baby, then I just made it to the group rounds, and I got really sick.”

Landing a Spot on ‘The Voice’ Took 10 Years

Although a favorite on The Voice, Roar once struggled to get a position on the show. Some singers might try a few times to get a chance to sing in front of the coaches but for Roar, her moment in front of stars like Stefani and McEntire took over 10 years. Discussing her determination to get on The Voice, Roar recalled driving to Las Vegas to audition. To her surprise, she made it through the preliminary rounds. Sadly, she failed to land a spot in the blind auditions, but again, it marked just the start of a long road.

Performing for the Portland Trail Blazers

This isn’t the first time Roar has stood in the spotlight. Before being named a finalist, she performed the national anthem for the Portland Trail Blazers NBA basketball team. Getting some practice singing in front of a crowd, she also performed for singers like Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Alan Jackson, and even Martina McBride.

With just a few hours separating her from The Voice season finale, Roar thanked fans from her hometown of North Plains, Oregon. She told KGW Sunrise, “I’m really proud of my Oregonians. They’ve really showed up for support. I didn’t think that they would, being a country music rock artist—there’s not a huge market for it in Oregon, but I guess I was wrong.”

Be sure to catch the contestants as they perform one last time on at 8 p.m. ET Monday (December 18) on NBC.

