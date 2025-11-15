3 No. 1 Singles From 1993 That You Forgot Were Huge Hits

The human memory is a faulty thing. Sometimes you can recall things with crystal clarity. You can see clearly in your mind’s eye the exact blue cereal bowl you used to love as a kid, watching your favorite Saturday morning shows. But other times, it seems impossible to remember what you wore to work yesterday.

Below, however, we wanted to test your memory when it comes to three hit songs from decades ago. In the year 1993, where were you? Do you remember the hit songs of the day? Well, in case you don’t, we’re here to help. Indeed, these are three No. 1 singles from 1993 that you probably forgot were huge hits.

“I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” by Meat Loaf from ‘Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell’ (1993)

Even today, some 30-plus years since the release of this hit single, people are debating the meaning. If Meat Loaf would do anything for love, why would he also not do something asked of him? And what is being asked of him? The world may never know. Nevertheless, this rock opera was a classic in its day, and it remains a song that slaps. No wonder it hit No. 1 in 1993 (despite its ambiguity)—it’s timeless!

“(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You” by UB40 from ‘Sliver’ (1993)

UB40 might be the unlikeliest band to earn two No. 1 hit songs—one for “Red Red Wine” and one for this track, a cover of the famed Elvis song. It might not be top of mind for you to remember the reggae band’s success, but trust us—in the 90s, everyone knew it. UB40’s sound on top classic compositions—it was a winning combination and garnered the group yet another No. 1.

“Freak Me” by Silk from ‘Lose Control’ (1993)

We have to come clean—even we don’t remember this song. It’s one of those sensual, harmony-driven love songs that the early 90s were famous for. And the compelling group Silk did right by themselves with this composition, earning a No. 1 track for their amorous efforts. And God bless them. But we really don’t remember this track from the early 90s. That’s just how it goes sometimes!

