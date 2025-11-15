On This Day in 1994, This 90s Legend Gifted the Country Music Community One of the Catchiest Choruses of the Decade

What is the first name that pops into your mind when you think of 1990s country music? Is it Shania Twain, Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, or Faith Hill? Well, for me at least, that name is Alan Jackson, as the man was one of the biggest players of the 90s country scene, thanks to hits such as “Chattahoochee”, “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” “Here In the Real World”, and “Little Bitty”. Well, on this day, November 15, 1994, Alan Jackson released yet another hit. A hit that has one of the catchiest choruses in 1990s country music—”Gone Country”.

Videos by American Songwriter

You might disagree with our take about “Gone Country” having one of the catchiest choruses of 1990s country music. However, what you can’t disagree with is the sweeping popularity of this Alan Jackson hit. Many would likely call this song one of Jackson’s most popular, and we wouldn’t disagree with them, as it absolutely killed on the charts after its release on this day in 1994.

Following its release, Alan Jackson scored his 10th No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. “Gone Country” was the third No. 1 single out of four from Jackson’s acclaimed album, Who I Am. The other three tracks to reach the top spot on the chart were ” Summertime Blues”, “Livin’ on Love”, and “I Don’t Even Know Your Name”. Lastly, the album Who I Am went on to peak at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. This was Jackson’s second No. 1 country album.

The Laundry List of Accolades Accomplished by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson is one of the most successful country music artists of all time. In total, Alan Jackson has 35 No. 1 hits, 14 No. 1 albums, and a surplus of awards. A few of the awards won by Jackson include 16 CMA awards, 21 ACM awards, and two Grammy awards.

Other than the hits and awards, Jackson has been named one of the most-performed artists of all time and one of the best-selling artists of all time. Concerning those two titles, Jackson has performed roughly over 1100 shows and sold over 75 million records globally. The guy was a dominating force in his heyday, and this day, November 16, 1994, marked yet another day of dominance for Alan Jackson.

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images