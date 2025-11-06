3 No. 1 Songs From 1997 That Prove the 90s Were Wild

If you were hired to prove a certain decade was especially wild, how would you go about proving it? Would you go and interview everyone from that time period that you could? Would you track down artists, record store clerks, DJs, and VJs? Well, you could. But if you wanted a much simpler way, you could just look at the No. 1 songs from 1997.

Videos by American Songwriter

Of course, that’s just what we wanted to do here below. We wanted to explore three songs from 1997 that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And we wanted to do so not just because they are fun tunes, but because they prove just how crazy 1997 was. You might think there would be consistency among these tunes—but no! Indeed, these are three No. 1 songs from 1997 that prove the 90s were wild!

“Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G. from ‘Life After Death’ (1997)

Sadly, the New York City-born rapper known as The Notorious B.I.G. died on March 9, 1997, at just 24 years old. And just weeks after he passed away, his song “Hypnotize” posthumously hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Today, it’s a track that’s still popular at parties and in dance clubs. Indeed, Biggie was one of the greatest rappers of all time, even though he only recorded two albums while he was alive. It’s a shame that he left us so early.

“MMMBop” by Hanson from ‘Middle Of Nowhere’ (1997)

If you needed evidence for why the 90s were such a wild decade, look no further than the span of weeks between May 3 and June 7 of 1997. Because after Biggie’s “Hypnotize” hit No. 1 on May 3 and stayed there for three weeks, a pop song from three pubescent brothers from Oklahoma hit the top spot and stayed there for three weeks, starting May 24. Were there ever two such different songs back to back atop the charts? Either way, Hanson was a phenomenon with their catchy hit with the nonsense chorus. While they never found the same success again, the song remains a part of 90s lore for sure.

“Candle in the Wind 1997” by Elton John (Single, 1997)

The British-born singer and songwriter Elton John boasts nine No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and one of those includes the ode to the late royal, Diana, Princess of Wales. The public figure, who died in a very public car crash in 1997, was one of many prominent people who passed away tragically young during the decade. And Sir Elton made sure to honor her in a very public way with this emotive, timeless tune.

Photo by Independent News and Media/Getty Images