3 Alt-Rock Songs From 1997 That Show the Decade Getting Weird

The 1990s might just be the most eclectic musical decade of all time. Sure, there are all sorts of people making music today, but so many of them are lost in the white noise of the internet. In the 90s, radio stations and outlets like MTV were putting a myriad of kinds of acts on their mainstream airwaves. Case in point: these three alt-rock songs.

Below, we wanted to check out three alt-rock songs from the latter third of the 1990s. Three songs that show the era getting a little out there. Indeed, these are three alt-rock songs from 1997 that show the decade is starting to get weird.

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve from ‘Urban Hymns’ (1997)

This song isn’t your typical pop hit, and yet it peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Comparing life to a bitter-sweet symphony, while perhaps true, is not the traditional way to endear fans to you. And yet… the British-born band the Verve was a sensation in the latter third of the 1990s. Sampling a bit from a song by the Rolling Stones, the Verve got into a little trouble for not clearing a snippet. But it was all part of the big ball of wax that was “Bitter Sweet Symphony”.

“My Hero” by Foo Fighters from ‘The Colour And The Shape’ (1997)

Here’s another example of why the late 1990s were weird. Somehow, the drummer for Nirvana became the biggest alt-rock star frontman on the planet. Well, it started largely thanks to the song “My Hero”, which some believe is an ode to Nirvana’s late frontman Kurt Cobain. But Foo Fighters lead man Dave Grohl has said it’s an ode to ordinary heroes. Either way, it’s a compelling track and one that kind of came out of left field.

“Paranoid Android” by Radiohead from ‘OK Computer’ (1997)

On one hand, Radiohead is one of the most brilliant and creative bands of all time. On the other… what exactly is going on there? Oftentimes, it’s nearly impossible to decipher the lyrics, and even then, the music can be so dense and highfalutin that it’s hard to enjoy. And yet… Radiohead is an essential band and an all-timer. How are all these things true? It was the 90s, that’s all we can say…

Photo by Roger Sargent/Shutterstock