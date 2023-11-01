3 Non-Rap Songs You Didn’t Know Dr. Dre Produced

Dr. Dre is known as the preeminent producer of rap music. The California-born beatmaker began his career in earnest as the producer for the brash rap outfit N.W.A. in the 1980s and then he graduated to a solo artist, discovering talents like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and more.

But Dre hasn’t just worked his magic on the mixing boards with rappers. He’s also produced songs for a number of pop stars and soul artists. These are three non-rap songs you likely didn’t know Dr. Dre produced.

1. “Rich Girl,” Gwen Stefani featuring Eve

Released on Gwen Stefani’s 2004 album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., “Rich Girl” was produced by Dre and features the sharp-tongued rapper Eve. The song samples the melody and a few lyrics from “If I Was a Rich Man” featured in the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Together, Eve and Gwen are a hit combo. They previously worked together on the 2001 song “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” so why not bring it back for the 2004 song? It was a success, too. “Rich Girl” was, appropriately, certified gold.

If I was a rich girl (na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na)

See, I’d have all the money in the world, if I was a wealthy girl

No man could test me, impress me, my cash flow would never ever end

‘Cause I’d have all the money in the world, if I was a wealthy girl

2. “New Day,” Alicia Keys

From Alicia Keys’ 2012 album, Girl on Fire, “New Day” was co-produced by Dre and Keys’ now-husband Swizz Beatz. The percussive, full-throated song showcases Keys toggling between soulful piano ballad singer and hip-shaking dancer with all the big drums. Her vocal breakdowns were some of the most recognizable in the 2000s. The song was such a hit that 50 Cent sampled the track for his own 2012 songs.

Party people say, party people say, “Aye

It’s a new day, it’s a new day”

While it’s gettin’ ready, everybody ready, yeah!

For a new day, for a new day, celebrate and say

“Aye, aye, aye, aye aye…”

It’s your right to feel however you want to

There’s no limitation, no

If you love your life, let me see your hands up one time

We’ll celebrate mine, ’cause I ain’t gonna get no more

So we can do this all night, one time

Everybody say, “Aye aye, oh” (Oh)

3. “Family Affair,” Mary J. Blige

One of Mary J. Blige’s most popular songs, “Family Affair,” featured on her LP No More Drama, contains instantly recognizable strings and chorus from Blige. On the track, Blige seems to invent words that almost immediately enter the lexicon. And the beat has to be one of Dre’s most well-known.

Let’s get it crunk up on

Have fun up on, up in this dancery

We got ya’ll open, now ya floatin’

So you gots to dance for me

Don’t need no hateration

Holleration in this dancery

Let’s get it percolatin’, while you’re waitin’

So just dance for me

Come on, everybody get on up

‘Cause you know we gots to get it crunk

Mary J. is in the spot tonight

And I’ma make it feel alright (make it feel alright)

Come on baby, just, party with me

Let loose and set your body free (oh)

Leave your situations at the door

So when you step inside jump on the floor

