7 Uplifting Christmas Songs to Brighten Your Spirits

Christmas songs are incredible. You can listen to them every year and still look forward to hearing them again and again. But that doesn’t mean they are always uplifting. They have depth, spirituality, and meaning—but not always candy-coated joy.

We wanted to provide you with a list of Christmas songs for the holiday season that put a gleeful grin on your face. Seven songs that you can put on anytime this season and fill the room with good times and cheer—not just dour emotion.

1. “Joy to the World,” Nat King Cole

This song written in 1719 by English minister Isaac Watts takes on an uplifting vibe thanks to the iconic singer Nat King Cole. His buttery voice is the perfect vehicle for this tune, which is appropriate for church, home, or driving through the snow. He sings,

Joy to the world, the Lord is come

Let Earth receive her King

Let every heart prepare Him room

And Heaven and nature sing

And Heaven and nature sing

And Heaven, and Heaven, and nature sing

2. “Winter Wonderland,” The Del Rubio Triplets

This 1934 song by Felix Bernard and Richard Bernhard Smith is as light as a snowflake thanks to the dulcet tones of The Del Rubio Triplets, as performed on the 1988 holiday special, Christmas at Pee-wee’s Playhouse. The three identical sisters sing,

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?

In the lane, snow is glistening

A beautiful sight

We’re happy tonight

Walking in a winter wonderland

Gone away is the bluebird

Here to stay is a new bird

To sing a love song

While we stroll along

Walking in a winter wonderland

3. “Sleigh Ride,” The Ronettes

This 1948 song by Leroy Anderson is a jaunt sung by The Ronettes. It’s as festive and fun as a snowball fight with friends before the hot cocoa is brought out with some tiny marshmallows bobbing at the top. It’s just sonic joy. Sings the 1960s girl group,

Just hear those sleigh bells jingling, ring tingle tingling too

(Ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)

Come on, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

(Ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)

Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling “Yoo hoo!”

(Ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)

Come on, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you

4. “My Favorite Things,” Luther Vandross

From the 1995 Luther Vandross record, This Is Christmas, this song originates from the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music. Yet thanks to Vandross’ buoyant vocals, it becomes perfect for the holiday season known for friends, family, and gifts. He sings,

Cream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels

Doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles

Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings

These are a few of my favorite things

Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes

Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes

Silver-white winters that melt into springs

These are a few of my favorite things

5. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Brenda Lee

While Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” is also worthy of this list (and is getting all the headlines these days), we wanted to highlight her song “Jingle Bell Rock.” Originally released in 1957 by Bobby Helms, Lee’s voice is made for the holidays, evidenced by this recording. It’s crisp and clear like the driven snow. On this song, she sings,

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring

Snowin’ and blowin’ up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air

6. “Deck the Halls,” Bing Crosby

The English version of this Welsh song dates back to 1862. But the King of Christmas crooning, Bing Crosby, recorded his version and it was released on the classic, Christmas Anthology 1942-1955. Sings the multi-talented artist,

Deck the halls with boughs of holly

Fa, la la, la la, la la, la la

‘Tis the season to be jolly

Fa, la la, la la, la la, la la

Don we now our gay apparel

Fa, la la, la la, la la, la la

7. “Feliz Navidad,” José Feliciano

Written by José Feliciano and released in 1970, this bilingual song bridges communities and brings joy to those during the holiday season. (You can read more about it here. And see Charo sing it here.) On the song, Feliciano sings joyfully,

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Próspero año y felicidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Feliz Navidad

Próspero año y felicidad

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas

From the bottom of my heart

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)