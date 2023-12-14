7 Uplifting Christmas Songs to Brighten Your Spirits

Christmas songs are incredible. You can listen to them every year and still look forward to hearing them again and again. But that doesn’t mean they are always uplifting. They have depth, spirituality, and meaning—but not always candy-coated joy.
Videos by American Songwriter
We wanted to provide you with a list of Christmas songs for the holiday season that put a gleeful grin on your face. Seven songs that you can put on anytime this season and fill the room with good times and cheer—not just dour emotion.
[RELATED: The 4 Best Musical Episodes of Non-Musical TV Shows]
1. “Joy to the World,” Nat King Cole
This song written in 1719 by English minister Isaac Watts takes on an uplifting vibe thanks to the iconic singer Nat King Cole. His buttery voice is the perfect vehicle for this tune, which is appropriate for church, home, or driving through the snow. He sings,
Joy to the world, the Lord is come
Let Earth receive her King
Let every heart prepare Him room
And Heaven and nature sing
And Heaven and nature sing
And Heaven, and Heaven, and nature sing
2. “Winter Wonderland,” The Del Rubio Triplets
This 1934 song by Felix Bernard and Richard Bernhard Smith is as light as a snowflake thanks to the dulcet tones of The Del Rubio Triplets, as performed on the 1988 holiday special, Christmas at Pee-wee’s Playhouse. The three identical sisters sing,
Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?
In the lane, snow is glistening
A beautiful sight
We’re happy tonight
Walking in a winter wonderland
Gone away is the bluebird
Here to stay is a new bird
To sing a love song
While we stroll along
Walking in a winter wonderland
3. “Sleigh Ride,” The Ronettes
This 1948 song by Leroy Anderson is a jaunt sung by The Ronettes. It’s as festive and fun as a snowball fight with friends before the hot cocoa is brought out with some tiny marshmallows bobbing at the top. It’s just sonic joy. Sings the 1960s girl group,
Just hear those sleigh bells jingling, ring tingle tingling too
(Ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)
Come on, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
(Ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)
Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling “Yoo hoo!”
(Ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)
Come on, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you
4. “My Favorite Things,” Luther Vandross
From the 1995 Luther Vandross record, This Is Christmas, this song originates from the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music. Yet thanks to Vandross’ buoyant vocals, it becomes perfect for the holiday season known for friends, family, and gifts. He sings,
Cream-colored ponies and crisp apple strudels
Doorbells and sleigh bells and schnitzel with noodles
Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings
These are a few of my favorite things
Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes
Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes
Silver-white winters that melt into springs
These are a few of my favorite things
5. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Brenda Lee
While Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” is also worthy of this list (and is getting all the headlines these days), we wanted to highlight her song “Jingle Bell Rock.” Originally released in 1957 by Bobby Helms, Lee’s voice is made for the holidays, evidenced by this recording. It’s crisp and clear like the driven snow. On this song, she sings,
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring
Snowin’ and blowin’ up bushels of fun
Now the jingle hop has begun
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air
6. “Deck the Halls,” Bing Crosby
The English version of this Welsh song dates back to 1862. But the King of Christmas crooning, Bing Crosby, recorded his version and it was released on the classic, Christmas Anthology 1942-1955. Sings the multi-talented artist,
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Fa, la la, la la, la la, la la
‘Tis the season to be jolly
Fa, la la, la la, la la, la la
Don we now our gay apparel
Fa, la la, la la, la la, la la
7. “Feliz Navidad,” José Feliciano
Written by José Feliciano and released in 1970, this bilingual song bridges communities and brings joy to those during the holiday season. (You can read more about it here. And see Charo sing it here.) On the song, Feliciano sings joyfully,
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Próspero año y felicidad
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Feliz Navidad
Próspero año y felicidad
I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas
I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas
I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas
From the bottom of my heart
Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)