3 Nostalgic Albums From the 1970s That Are Perfect for a Friday Night

Well, it’s Friday once again! The weekdays have come to a close, and most people out there are patiently waiting for their workday to come to an end in order to finally relax for the weekend. If that sounds like you, and you’re a fan of classic rock from the 1970s, then the following nostalgic albums are perfect for whipping out to wind down. Let’s take a look! Bonus points if you own these gems on vinyl for an even better listening experience.

‘Raw Power’ by The Stooges

This is a personal go-to for Friday nights for myself, and any fan of the proto-punk outfit Stooges would agree. Raw Power was the album that put The Stooges on the map in the 70s, and there’s really nothing like it out there. Like many proto-punk albums from that era, this record inspired a whole genre and countless bands through the years in punk rock and beyond, but it doesn’t lose its sparkle in the modern era. Fun fact: David Bowie produced this gem!

‘The B-52s’ by The B-52s

This album would be better-suited for a Friday night in the summertime. But realistically, there’s rarely ever a bad time to listen to The B-52s. Their self-titled debut is such a delight, and it makes sense why even the likes of John Lennon praised it. The late-70s effort is a marvel of songwriting in the context of dance music. And with absolute bangers like “Rock Lobster” and “Dance This Mess Around”, you’ll find yourself celebrating the weekend with some groove in your step.

‘Physical Graffiti’ by Led Zeppelin

How about some classic hard rock? Physical Graffiti by Led Zeppelin is by far one of the most nostalgic albums of the 1970s. It’s a hard one to hate, and audiences in 1975 certainly vibed with it. This record is one of Led Zeppelin’s most successful releases. It’s really packed with killer material, with songs like “Kashmir”, “Houses Of The Holy”, and “In My Time Of Dying”. If you weren’t a Led Zeppelin fan before, listening to this record after a rough day at the office might just convert you. Especially if you’re already a fan of wild guitar solos and soaring hard rock vocals a la the 70s.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images