On This Day in 1981, Simon & Garfunkel Reunited After an 11-Year Split for a Record-Setting Concert in New York’s Central Park

Simon & Garfunkel was one of the most iconic and successful acts of the 1960s. The No. 1 spot for the most notable folk act of the decade seemingly went back and forth between them and Bob Dylan. Needless to say, Simon & Garfunkel were at the top of their game, and they went out on top, as they broke up right at the end of the 60s in 1970.

Videos by American Songwriter

When it comes to band breakups, the public and certain media outlets speculate, speculate, speculate. In reality, no one except Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, and those close to them knows exactly what happened to cause their breakup. On the surface, their breakup occurred due to creative differences, a tainted friendship, and Art Garfunkel’s acting career. Though those are only the general notions regarding the group’s dissolution.

Well, as a result of those general notions, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel rolled through the 1970s as solo acts. However, on this day, September 19, 1981, they reunited for the first time in 11 years. And they didn’t just reunite at some nightclub, no, they reunited at a packed show in New York City’s Central Park.

Simon & Garfunkel’s Reunion Attracted Half a Million Fans

Simon & Garfunkel’s reunion was not a reunion for the mere sake of bridging their relationship for a fleeting moment. While it seemingly did accomplish that, it also went to a greater cause—the renovation of Central Park. Hosted on Central Park’s Great Lawn, the highly anticipated and free event reportedly attracted 500,000 fans. Simon & Garfunkel were accompanied by a full band, and their setlist included some solo songs and S&G classics.

At the time, the show was the largest concert in Central Park’s history. That record has since been beaten by Garth Brooks, Diana Ross, and The New York Philharmonic. Nevertheless, Simon & Garfunkel’s reunion marked the group’s return.

While they may not have been all that friendly with one another, Simon and Garfunkel would go on to embark on a world tour together following the Central Park concert. However, after that, they once again broke up for a lengthy period of time, as they didn’t reunite until 1993. Following that set of shows, they didn’t perform together until 2003.

Despite the ups and downs of their career, this Central Park concert is arguably the most notable show of their career together. And it happened on this day, September 19, 1981.

Simon & Garfunkel 1977.© Chris Walter.