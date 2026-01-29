3 Nostalgic Grunge Tunes That Will Forever Define Generation X

Generation X had one of the best eras of rock music. And from that era, grunge was born. While grunge’s heyday might have been short at less than a decade, it remains one of the most beloved rock subgenres of all time. Kids today still listen to Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins and vibe with it. That says a lot about the genre’s staying power. Let’s take a look at a few grunge songs, some underrated and some legendary, that have come to define Generation X.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Touch Me I’m Sick” by Mudhoney (1988)

This might just be the best Mudhoney song of all time. And even with “Touch Me I’m Sick” in many Gen Xers’ memories, I still think Mudhoney was underrated in the grand scope of the grunge era.

“Touch Me I’m Sick” was released as the band’s debut single. And what a way to kick open the doors of the music industry. This sarcastic song about the taboo goings-on in the world was a distorted and fuzzy hit in the then-young Seattle grunge scene. If this song dropped at the height of the movement, it would have hit the charts in a big way.

“Seether” by Veruca Salt (1994)

That melody, those vocals, that ultra-addictive chorus. You just can’t beat the female-fronted grunge outfit Veruca Salt, and you really can’t beat the pop-leaning track “Seether”.

“Seether” was released in 1994 from Veruca Salt’s album American Thighs. It was an impressive mainstream hit for a grunge song with some bubblegum pop elements. “Seether” peaked at No. 8 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart in the US.

“Even Flow” by Pearl Jam (1992)

This wouldn’t be a proper list of songs that defined grunge and Generation X without including at least one Pearl Jam song. I went with “Even Flow” for selfish reasons. I’m not Gen X, but I do love grunge, and this is my favorite song from Pearl Jam’s groundbreaking album Ten. And I’m sure many Gen Xers out there would agree with me on that one. This might be one of the most confident grunge singles ever recorded.

“Even Flow” was a smash hit for Pearl Jam, peaking at No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock chart and No. 21 on the Alternative Airplay chart. It came close to making it to the Hot 100 as well, but landed eight spots shy of the chart.

Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage