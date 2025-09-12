3 Nostalgic Songs From 1972 That Will Never Get Old

Need some good throwbacks to the early 1970s? The year 1972 doesn’t get a ton of love among music history enthusiasts, but it should; that very year produced some of the most nostalgic songs of all time. Let’s take a look at just a handful of examples, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Run To Me” by The Bee Gees

How about a solid Bee Gees tune? “Run To Me” was released in July 1972 and remains a pop-meets-soft-rock classic. When it was first released, the song hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did similarly well internationally. Honestly, I think the whole of To Whom It May Concern is essential listening if you really want to be tossed back to the early 1970s. It’s a solid album, and “Run To Me” is one of the best songs on that particular collection. And if you were around in 1972, you probably remember that iconic black-and-white promo video for the song.

“Rocket Man” by Elton John

Few songs from 1972 are more nostalgic than Elton John’s “Rocket Man”. Even the most mild fans of this British icon know this song by heart. And audiences really loved it upon its release in April 1972. “Rocket Man” rocketed (ha!) up the charts that year to No. 2 on the UK Singles chart and No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart. Even today, the song has surpassed a billion streams on Spotify alone. It’s one of John’s most timeless classics, and one that will certainly transport you back in time.

“A Horse With No Name” by America

Alright, “Rocket Man” is certainly one of the most nostalgic songs of 1972. But for me, few songs make me think of that era quite like “A Horse With No Name” by America. It’s such a slow, meandering little folk rock tune, but its melody and lyrics are incredibly addictive. It’s already stuck in my head, and I’m not entirely mad about it.

“A Horse With No Name” by America was released in January 1972 in the United States and saw serious commercial success that year. The song topped the Hot 100 chart, among a number of other charts that year. If you have ever felt overwhelmed by life and fantasized about escaping somewhere peaceful, the metaphors in this song will resonate with you.

Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images