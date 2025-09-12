Luke Bryan and Dan Seals Deliver a Duet That Stands as an Iconic Classic

Throughout his career in the music industry, Dan Seals appeared to find his home in country music. Releasing over a dozen studio albums, the singer watched as songs like “Bop” and “You Still Move Me” grabbed the No.1 spot on the charts. Sadly, in March 2009, country music lost a star when Seals passed away at 61. But even with the singer gone, his legacy continues to live on thanks to stars like Luke Bryan. To help kick off the weekend, Bryan released his special duet with Seals on “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)”.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although passing away 16 years ago, Bryan was able to bring new life to the timeless classic. Sharing the video on YouTube, the country singer discussed how the song was considered iconic. “When I think of all time iconic songs, this one definitely comes top of mind.”

[RELATED: Luke Bryan Announced for Carolina Country Music Fest 2026 Alongside Post Malone and Blake Shelton]

Luke Bryan Calls Duet “Unbelievable”

While paying tribute to Seals, Bryan’s special duet came as a full-circle moment for the singer. Recalling his years in Georgia, he admitted, “Dan was an artist I had on repeat and actually still do. I sang this song when I was back in Georgia and now to be here and paired with him on this new release is just unbelievable.”

Outside of Bryan sharing his love for Seals, fans filled the comment section with their own memories of the song. “Poignant tune that tugs at your heart strings till they break. I dont know if I have ever had a song hit me like this one and it just gets better with time.” One fan continued, “This is absolutely perfect, one of the most beautiful songs done by two of the best artists. Absolutely love this.”

Besides fans remembering Seals and the legacy of “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)”, a fan took a moment to thank Bryan for keeping the singer’s memory alive. “Thank you Luke for introducing a whole new generation to the Legend Dan Seals.”

Releasing on his album Won’t Be Blue Anymore, Seals watched as “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” gained the attention of fans and country music. It landed No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs and became a classic that continued to showcase the timeless talent of Seals.

With Bryan’s duet shining a new light on the track, “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” proves that even decades later, Seals’ music still carries the same weight, beauty, and truth it did when first released.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)