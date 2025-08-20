3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1968

Were you a kid in the late 1960s? Are you yearning for the nostalgic days of that particular era? Music was at its peak in the 60s, and the following nostalgic songs from 1968 are just a handful of the very best. If you love rock and soul music, keep reading! These three songs are still very popular today, but there’s nothing wrong with jogging one’s musical memory.

Videos by American Songwriter

“For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder

“For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder was released in October 1968, and it’s one of the finest soul tracks to come out that year. This song is actually a cover of a 1965 song penned by Ron Miller and Orlando Murden. It’s been recorded by a number of super-famous musicians, from The Temptations to Diana Ross to Frank Sinatra. However, there’s something about Stevie Wonder’s version that just hits. People at the time thought so, too. Wonder’s version peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after it was released.

“All Along The Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix

How about another super-famous cover song? The Jimi Hendrix Experience dished out their reimagining of this Bob Dylan classic from 1967 in September 1968. And boy, is it an incredible cover! Hendrix was a notable fan of Dylan’s, so it was only natural that he would give the Bard’s songs a shot. “All Along The Watchtower” is a fine example of how good Hendrix was at taking very different songs and applying his own psychedelic touch. This one could have easily been a Hendrix original.

“Blackbird” by The Beatles

We couldn’t put together this list of nostalgic songs from 1968 without including at least one Beatles tune. I went with “Blackbird” from The Beatles’ 1968 self-titled album, best known as the White Album. Penned by Paul McCartney, “Blackbird” is a sweet folk ballad that had numerous inspirations, from Indian blackbird calls to the Civil Rights movement in the United States. It’s one of the most timeless songs that the Fab Four ever released, and I can’t imagine it ever falling out of favor.

Fun fact: This song only features Paul McCartney on vocals and guitar. The rest of the Fab Four were not involved in its recording.

Photo by Peter Price/Shutterstock