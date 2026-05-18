Born in Texas on This Day in 1952, the High School Rocker Who Became the Undisputed “King of Country Music”

On this day (May 18) in 1952, George Strait was born in Poteet, Texas. He grew up on a massive ranch in the Lone Star State. Like many other kids his age, Strait listened to the Beatles and other British Invasion bands. Later, he found his love for country music and became one of the most successful artists in the genre’s history. More importantly, he is credited with bringing traditional-sounding country music back to the mainstream in the 1980s.

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Today, Strait is a country icon and one of the best-selling musical artists in the world. Things could have turned out much differently, though. Strait wasn’t a huge country music fan as a kid. He was a bigger fan of British Invasion rock and roll. He even played in a few rock bands as a teenager. After he graduated, he and his high school sweetheart, Norma Voss, eloped and moved to Mexico. Then, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Hawaii. After his service ended in 1975, he enrolled at Texas State University in San Marcos and began working on an agriculture degree.

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So, there is a world where Strait took over his family’s 2000-acre ranch, using his hard-earned skills to rake in profits. Fortunately, though, he found his love of country music while serving in the Army.

George Strait Digs Into Country Music

When it comes to country music, there’s no denying that George Strait is the genuine article. The guy grew up working on his family’s huge ranch. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked on various ranches during the day and performed with the Ace in the Hole Band at night. However, his booming musical career likely wouldn’t have been possible without his time in the Army.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Strait discovered his love of country music while deployed. He spent time with the music of Hank Williams, George Jones, and Merle Haggard. In fact, Haggard’s Bob Wills tribute album, A Tribute to the Best Damn Fiddle Player in the World (or, My Salute to Bob Wills), introduced the future superstar to western swing, a style he would borrow heavily from for decades to come.

While deployed, Strait became the singer of an Army-sponsored band called Rambling Country. They also performed in civilian clubs under the name Santee. This gave him the drive to pursue a country music career when he finished his service.

As a result, he linked up with the Ace in the Hole Band and started performing regionally. Strait also recorded a handful of singles and made multiple trips to Nashville, but found no success.

Strait’s Lucky Break

George Strait found plenty of success in local clubs. He and the Ace in the Hole Band were a regional favorite. However, they didn’t fit with the pop-laden country music that dominated Nashville at the time. Fortunately, a club owner and former record promoter named Erv Woolsey saw Strait perform at a club and knew he was seeing something special. Woolsey helped Strait land a deal with MCA Records and later became his manager.

Woolsey’s experience in the industry and Strait’s undeniable talent went a long way in making the connection. However, the timing cannot be ignored. The Urban Cowboy movement was starting to take hold. So, when an actual cowboy stepped up to the proverbial plate, people took notice.

George Strait’s Ascent to the Throne

George Strait released his major label debut single, “Unwound,” in April 1981. It reached No. 6 on the country chart. The third single from his debut album, “If You’re Thinking You Want a Stranger (There’s One Coming Home),” gave him another top 10 hit. Then, in 1982, he released “Fool Hearted Memory” as the lead single from his sophomore album. It shot to the top of the country chart.

He has since sent 43 more singles to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, 26 of his singles have topped the Country Airplay chart. His record-setting number of chart-topping singles is only part of the equation. He has also sold tens of millions of albums and set attendance records with his concerts.

All of that success, especially the 18 No. 1 singles and seven No. 1 albums he scored in the 1980s, translated to influence. He spearheaded the neotraditional movement in country music. Artists like Ricky Skaggs and John Anderson followed his lead. In turn, they influenced the likes of Clint Black, Garth Brooks, and Alan Jackson, shaping the future of the genre going into the next decade.

In short, George Strait is among a handful of artists who brought traditional sounds back to country music in the 1980s and laid the foundation for the genre’s evolution in the 1990s. That, among many other reasons, is why he is the King of Country Music.

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