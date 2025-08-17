3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1970

The year 1970 was an important one for music. A decade had just ended, and music (particularly in the pop and rock world) was already beginning to go in new, unexplored directions. If you were a kid in 1970, the following nostalgic songs released that year will likely be tucked away somewhere in your memory. Let’s listen to a few blasts from the past, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Make It With You” by Bread

Good ol’ Bread. This American soft rock outfit had a few solid hits back in the 1970s. Honestly, if they hadn’t broken up before the 1970s came to an end, they probably would have popped out more hits that would have done well in the US. One of their most memorable songs is “Make It With You”, released in April of 1970.

This fine little easy listening tune was quite popular. In fact, it was Bread’s only No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart. While the entirety of On The Waters is essential listening, “Make It With You” just stands out as a solid song of its time.

“Moondance” by Van Morrison

Van Morrison had a good time in the 1970s, at least when it came to the US charts. Quite a few songs from Van Morrison are probably still stuck in your head if you were young in the 1970s, but I personally think “Moondance” from 1970 is one of his most memorable. However, you probably did hear this song in 1970 unless you bought the whole album. Morrison decided to wait a whopping seven years to release the song as a single for some reason.

Regardless, this tune went on to be a signature song for Morrison, who continued to perform it live at his concerts decades later.

“Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Lighthouse

How about some bubblegum pop-leaning soft rock? The year 1970 was certainly the year for that kind of music. “Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)” by Edison Lighthouse was released in early 1970 and did quite well on both the UK and US charts.

This little pop-rock tune is one of the most nostalgic songs of 1970, and even kids today are getting down with it. Around 2021, “Love Grows” saw a resurgence in popularity when it went viral on TikTok. Some songs really are timeless.

Photo by Everett/Shutterstock