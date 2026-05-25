Born in Arizona 83 Years Ago Today, the Hit Songwriter Who Became the “First Lady of Outlaw Country”

On this day (May 25) in 1943, Mirriam Johnson was born in Phoenix, Arizona. The world knows her better by her stage name, Jessi Colter. When some hear her name, their minds go directly to “Waylon Jennings’ wife.” While that is true, she and Jennings were married for more than 30 years. However, that is only a fraction of her story. She is a songwriter, recording artist, and inspiration to countless fans and artists alike.

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Johnson’s mother was a minister. So, she grew up in church, which is where she first discovered her musical talent. She began playing piano in her mother’s church when she was just five years old. “I was drawn to it,” she told PBS. “My mother was told by God that I would be a musician. She didn’t push it. She didn’t ask it. She had nothing to do with it. It was just in my veins.

Playing music in church wasn’t enough for her, though. She wanted more. As a result, she started sneaking out of the house to sing in bars when she was 15. Before long, she was singing backup for legendary guitarist Duane Eddy. Then, in 1962, when she was 19, they tied the knot.

Then known by her new legal name, Mirriam Eddy, she began writing songs. Artists like Don Gibson, Nancy Sinatra, and Dottie West recorded her material. She also took a swing at being a recording artist, releasing a pair of singles that failed to take off. She also continued to tour with Eddy until the late 1960s, when they divorced, and she moved back to Phoenix.

Mirriam Johnson Becomes Jessi Colter

Mirriam Johnson returned to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1968. There, she met Waylon Jennings, who helped her land a deal with RCA Victor. She also took on the Jessi Colter moniker. Fittingly, the future First Lady of Outlaw Country took her stage name from her ancestor, who was a real outlaw. Her stage name is a nod to Jess Colter, a 1870s train robber who rode with Frank and Jesse James.

In 1970, she released her first duet with Jennings, a cover of “Suspicious Minds.” It peaked at No. 25 on the country chart. Their 1971 rendition of Buck Owens’ “Under Your Spell Again” was also a top 40 country hit.

After her deal with RCA failed to produce any hits, she moved to Capitol Records in 1975. Her first single for the label, “I’m Not Lisa,” went to the top of the country chart. It also reached No. 4 on the Hot 100. She followed that with “What’s Happened to Blue Eyes,” which was a top 5 country hit. Her debut album with the label, I’m Jessi Colter, went to No. 4.

Wanted! The Outlaws

In January 1976, to capitalize on the popularity of the outlaw country movement, RCA Records released Wanted! The Outlaws. It featured recordings from Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, and Tompall Glaser. The collection shot to the top of the country chart before becoming the first country album to receive Platinum certification from the RIAA.

“I look like the ‘token girl’ on the record, but I wasn’t,” Colter said. “I’d had a Gold record at that point!” She was also partially responsible for one of the album’s hit singles. “Suspicious Minds” was rereleased as a single from the compilation. This time, it reached No. 2,

Jessi Colter’s Later Career

Like many artists who found fame during the outlaw country boom, Jessi Colter’s singles and albums began slipping down the charts. She sporadically released albums throughout the 1980s and ’90s, including a hit duets album with Waylon Jennings titled Leather and Lace in 1981. Then, after releasing an album of children’s songs in 1996, she stepped away from music to spend more time with her family.

In 2006, she returned with Out of the Ashes. Eleven years later, she released The Psalms. Her most recent album, Edge of Forever, which was co-produced by Margo Price and her son, Shooter Jennings, was released in October 2023.

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