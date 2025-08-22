3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1978

I think the year 1978 is a bit of an underrated one in the world of music. Plenty of other years throughout the 1970s get way more love in terms of famous music releases, but 1978 doesn’t get mentioned that often. It’s a shame, because some seriously good tunes came out that year. And if you were a kid in 1978, the following nostalgic songs will definitely ring a bell.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Count On Me” by Jefferson Starship

“Count On Me” by Jefferson Starship was released in 1978. I have to say, this is a bit of an underrated gem in Jefferson Starship’s discography. This soft rock tune was a standout single from Earth and is on the more lighthearted side of the band’s typical hard psychedelic rock works. It was a pretty hefty Top 10 hit for the band, too. You might also recognize it from its inclusion in the films The Family Stone and Grown Ups. “Count On Me” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“You Belong To Me” by Carly Simon

How about a little bit of jazz fusion a la Carly Simon? To me, this is one of the most nostalgic songs of 1978. “You Belong To Me” was released in April of 1978 and is quite a memorable blue-eyed soul track from the iconic artist. A co-written effort between Simon and Michael McDonald, this song was originally recorded by The Doobie Brothers in 1977. However, Simon’s version from her album Boys In The Trees ended up being a bigger hit. This tune peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart, and you likely heard it nonstop on the radio back in 1978.

“Hopelessly Devoted To You” by Olivia Newton-John

Well, we just couldn’t leave this entry off our list of the most nostalgic songs from 1978. “Hopelessly Devoted To You” by Olivia Newton-John might be one of her most memorable songs, namely through its inclusion in the soundtrack for the famed cult classic movie Grease, which was also released in 1978, and which also starred Newton-John. Even if this song wasn’t included on a movie soundtrack, it likely would have still been a hit. Netown-John’s vocals on this song are at their very best, and it’s no surprise that “Hopelessly Devoted To You” made it all the way to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images