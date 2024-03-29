3 of Jimmy Page’s Favorite Led Zeppelin Songs

Jimmy Page‘s playing was a deeply integral part of Led Zeppelin’s magic, but the guitarist isn’t afraid to give props to his bandmates either. Below, find three of Page’s favorite Zeppelin songs, either because he enjoys the guitar part or is proud of his collaborators’ work.

1. “Whole Lotta Love”

Some artists want their work to seem effortless, others want listeners to understand the complexity and hard work they are displaying through their work. When it comes to “Whole Lotta Love,” Page subscribes to the latter.

When asked what his favorite Zeppelin tracks were, Page once said, “Because [“Whole Lotta Love”] shows it’s a mix down at the end of that night of recording and it’s really tough, it’s really good. When you hear it you see just how much work went into the final version of ‘Whole Lotta Love’. I think that’s one of my favorites.”

You’ve been learning

Baby, I been learning

All them good times

Baby, baby, I’ve been yearning

Way, way down inside

2. “Since I’ve Been Loving You”

Page feels “Since I’ve Been Loving You” is one of the greatest examples of Zeppelin’s collaborative strength.

“It was recorded on a different night to the one that is on the album,” Page once said. “That shows how the four of us worked so well together. Obviously, we rehearsed the number and count one, two, three, four, pressed the red light and that’s what you have.”

Everybody trying to tell me

That you didn’t mean me no good

I’ve been trying, Lord, let me tell you

Let me tell you, I really did the best I could

3. “Kashmir”

Page has cited “Kashmir” as one of his favorite guitar parts multiple times–and it’s not hard to see why. Page honed the riff we now hear on this track for years before it found its home in “Kashmir.” As a result of that, his playing on this track is deeply innate.

But Page isn’t a fan of this song for his playing alone, he appreciates the overall mix of orchestral elements along with the band’s titular rock ones.

“I knew that this wasn’t just something guitar-based,” Page once explained. “All of the guitar parts would be on there. But the orchestra needed to sit there, reflecting those other parts, doing what the guitars were but with the colors of a symphony.”

Talk in song from tongues of lilting grace

Sounds caress my ear

And not a word I heard could I relate

The story was quite clear

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)