3 of the Best Aerosmith Songs Used In Films

Aerosmith songs have landed in dozens of films over the years, and it makes sense why. Most of the iconic rock bands’ discography is cinematic, entertaining, and easily recognizable: the perfect recipe for a movie soundtrack. That being said, these three examples are some of the best uses of Aerosmith songs in films, though this is far from a comprehensive list.

1. “Back In The Saddle” / Say Anything…

The lovable teen romantic comedy “Say Anything…” is one of John Cusack’s best movies, and it was made even better with the use of the Aerosmith track “Back In The Saddle”. Character Lloyd’s boombox serenade of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” may be the most iconic use of a song in the film, but “Back In The Saddle” is a close second.

2. “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” / Blades Of Glory

We couldn’t leave out the hilarious ice skating routine scene from the 2007 comedy “Blades Of Glory”. “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” is one of Aerosmith’s most heartfelt ballads and it was used in a pretty funny context for this scene. No other track would have sufficed, honestly.

3. “Dude (Looks Like A Lady) / Wayne’s World 2

This is probably one of cinema’s most iconic uses of an Aerosmith song ever. The cult classic “Wayne’s World 2” features the real-life band in the film. In the film, they perform “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” at a concert. Wayne and Garth crowd surf, the band delivers a killer performance, and it’s all-around an unforgettable scene. Tyler’s appearance in the film was a pleasant surprise, considering that the band had opted out of being in the first “Wayne’s World” film.

