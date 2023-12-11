3 Movies Every Aerosmith Fan Should See

They’re one of the most important rock bands of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. Aerosmith rose to fame thanks to songs like “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On” and “Walk This Way.” And it seemed like every decade since, the group has had major splashes, including more hits like “Janie’s Got a Gun,” “Livin’ on the Edge,” “Cryin’,” and “Crazy.”

But the legacy of “the bad boys from Boston” extends past their recordings and even their music videos. Indeed, the group—and even lead singer Steven Tyler’s daughter Liv—have made headlines thanks to appearances in films.

Indeed, here below we wanted to dive into three movies that every fan of the rock group should be familiar with. So, without further ado, let’s explore the movies.

Rock for the Rising Sun (2013)

This 2013 concert film includes footage from the band’s tour of Japan in 2011, which came after the destructive earthquake and tsunami there that same year. The film also includes documentary footage and interviews with the band as it travels through the country meeting fans. Songs performed by Aerosmith on the live film include “Sweet Emotion,” “Walk This Way,” and “Livin’ on the Edge.” Check out a trailer for the work here below.

Armageddon (1998)

While this blockbuster film from 1998 doesn’t include members of the band amongst its star-studded cast (which does include the likes of Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, and Keith David), the movie does star Liv Tyler as one of its main characters. The movie also included the Grammy-nominated Aerosmith song, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” If you want to get a sense of the legacy of the band, put this space-themed drama on and bask in its power.

The Making of Pump (1990)

In 1989, Aerosmith released its 10th album, Pump. That record, which included hits like “Janie’s Got a Gun,” also boasts an accompanying film, The Making of Pump, that while rare today can be found on VHS and blu-ray. Check out behind-the-scenes footage of the group in the studio as they put together a milestone record. If nothing else, witness just the largesse of lead singer Steven Tyler’s instrument: his gaping mouth! Check out a commercial for the film here below.

Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images