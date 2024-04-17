Essential Aerosmith: 3 Deep Cuts Every Fan Should Know

Aerosmith’s released hit after hit since their inception in 1970. Songs like “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion” are so easily recognizable that even non-fans know who made them. That being said, Aerosmith has quite a few tracks in their discography that are underrated, and possibly even forgotten by fans. Let’s take a look at three deep cuts from Aerosmith that every fan should know.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Nobody’s Fault”

This 1976 track “Nobody’s Fault” flew under the radar when it was released with their fourth album Rocks. Instead, singles like “Back In The Saddles” got most of the attention (and radio plays) in the wake of the album’s release.

“Nobody’s Fault” wasn’t even released as a single, and the band hasn’t played the song live in about two decades. Still, it’s a beloved track by megafans, and even Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain said that it is one of Aerosmith’s best songs.

2. “Rats In The Cellar”

Another track from Rocks that has never really gotten its flowers is “Rats In The Cellar”. Steven Tyler has said that the song reflects how much of a mess the band was in at the time of the album’s release: The band was coming apart at the seams, band members were losing their minds, and it was all chaos.

It’s an appropriately chaotic and awesome tune that the band performed live often, despite the fact that it was never released as a single.

[Catch Aerosmith Live on Their Farewell Tour in 2024]

3. “Kings And Queens”

We can’t talk about Aerosmith deep cuts without mentioning this track. The 1977 album Draw The Line was a great Aerosmith album, but the single “Kings And Queens” never really got much love. The single only reached #70 on the Hot 100 at the time.

It’s a little unfair, considering the song is an excellent ballad about religious zealotry and is considered by many to be one of the prototypes for the power ballad trend to follow in the 1980s. The band performed the track a few times in the 2010’s, but it’s never really stuck.

Photo by Michael Ochs

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.