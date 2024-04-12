Aerosmith 2024 Farewell Tour: How to Get Tickets

Aerosmith’s upcoming farewell tour is going to be a huge deal and likely the last time the band will tour indefinitely. They won’t trek the US and Canada alone, either. Teddy Swims will open for the first tour date and The Black Crowes will be opening for the remaining tour dates. The Peace Out Tour was slated for last year, but after Steven Tyler suffered a serious vocal injury, the dates had to be postponed. Now it looks like the band is ready to kick off their very last tour, and tickets are selling out lightning-fast! We’ll break down how to snag seats to this tour before they’re gone for good.
The final farewell Aerosmith 2024 Tour will kick off on September 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena with support from Teddy Swims. The last tour date will be February 26, 2025 in Buffalo, New York at the KeyBank Center with support from The Black Crowes.
Fans have quite a few options for securing tickets. Tickets and VIP packages can be found on Aerosmith’s website. There are no presale events for this tour, and most of the tour dates are available for public on-sale. Some of the dates toward the end of the tour will be available for general sale later today via Ticketmaster.
Stubhub is another top-notch platform for finding tickets. Once the tour dates get closer, tickets will begin selling out fast. If your chosen tour date has sold out, Stubhub may have some tickets available. And with the FanProtect Program, you won’t have to worry about scams that are all too common with third-party ticketing platforms.
It’s also worth noting that if you purchased tickets last year, you’ll be getting an email soon about the postponed dates. Keep an eye on your inbox for more information about how to score your new tickets.
Get your tickets to see Aerosmith live for the very last time before they’re sold out completely!
Aerosmith 2024 Tour Dates
September 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
September 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
September 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
October 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 5 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena
October 8 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena
October 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
October 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
November 3 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
November 6 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
November 9 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
November 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
November 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
November 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
November 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 27 – Salt Lake City – Delta Center
November 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
December 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
December 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
December 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
December 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
January 4, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
January 7, 2025 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena
January 10, 2025 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
January 13, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
January 16, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
January 19, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center
January 22, 2025 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
January 25, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
February 11, 2025 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
February 14, 2025 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
February 17, 2025 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
February 20, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
February 23, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
February 26, 2025 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
