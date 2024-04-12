Aerosmith 2024 Farewell Tour: How to Get Tickets

Aerosmith’s upcoming farewell tour is going to be a huge deal and likely the last time the band will tour indefinitely. They won’t trek the US and Canada alone, either. Teddy Swims will open for the first tour date and The Black Crowes will be opening for the remaining tour dates. The Peace Out Tour was slated for last year, but after Steven Tyler suffered a serious vocal injury, the dates had to be postponed. Now it looks like the band is ready to kick off their very last tour, and tickets are selling out lightning-fast! We’ll break down how to snag seats to this tour before they’re gone for good.

Videos by American Songwriter

The final farewell Aerosmith 2024 Tour will kick off on September 20 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena with support from Teddy Swims. The last tour date will be February 26, 2025 in Buffalo, New York at the KeyBank Center with support from The Black Crowes.

Fans have quite a few options for securing tickets. Tickets and VIP packages can be found on Aerosmith’s website. There are no presale events for this tour, and most of the tour dates are available for public on-sale. Some of the dates toward the end of the tour will be available for general sale later today via Ticketmaster.

Stubhub is another top-notch platform for finding tickets. Once the tour dates get closer, tickets will begin selling out fast. If your chosen tour date has sold out, Stubhub may have some tickets available. And with the FanProtect Program, you won’t have to worry about scams that are all too common with third-party ticketing platforms.

It’s also worth noting that if you purchased tickets last year, you’ll be getting an email soon about the postponed dates. Keep an eye on your inbox for more information about how to score your new tickets.

Get your tickets to see Aerosmith live for the very last time before they’re sold out completely!

September 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

September 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

October 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 5 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena

October 8 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

October 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

October 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

November 3 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

November 6 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 9 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

November 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

November 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

November 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 27 – Salt Lake City – Delta Center

November 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

December 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

December 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

December 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

December 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

January 4, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

January 7, 2025 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena

January 10, 2025 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

January 13, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

January 16, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

January 19, 2025 – Chicago, IL – United Center

January 22, 2025 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

January 25, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

February 11, 2025 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

February 14, 2025 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

February 17, 2025 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

February 20, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

February 23, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

February 26, 2025 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Photo by Lisa Lake

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.