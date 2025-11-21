3 of the Best Album-Closing Rock Tracks From the 1990s

We live in an age of singles (again), but an important thing the streaming algorithms miss is the power of a great album. Many artists lose sleep over the track listing, but when it’s done right, the end of an album can almost feel like a new beginning.

Of course, the opening song remains crucial. Get it wrong, and people move on to something else. The pacing is vital, too, as you proceed through bangers and ballads. And like a good book or movie, the ending matters the most.

Consider these closing tracks from the 1990s your reward for sticking around until the end. If you want the full experience, listen to the albums in their entirety.

“Release” by Pearl Jam from ‘Ten’ (1991)

The ending to Pearl Jam’s debut shows why Eddie Vedder became one of the most iconic voices of his generation. It feels like the kind of catharsis one might experience while surfing. I mention surfing because that’s what Vedder was doing while he wrote words to Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament’s instrumental demos. Then Vedder moved from San Diego to Seattle to join their band. It took some time, but eventually Pearl Jam’s Ten helped shift American culture in the direction of Seattle. And it closed with a grunge hymn.

“Street Spirit (Fade Out)” by Radiohead from ‘The Bends’ (1995)

Thom Yorke borrowed from Ben Okri’s novel The Famished Road about a spirit caught between two worlds. He sings about the inevitability of death and can’t help but notice endless destruction around him. Guitarist Ed O’Brien’s cycling arpeggios add to the anxiety with continuous looping chords and a sense of spiraling. But there’s also resignation in Yorke’s voice. He avoids despair and, almost in a sigh, sings about love.

“Come On” by The Verve from ‘Urban Hymns’ (1997)

The final track on Urban Hymns showcases the power and volatility of The Verve. “Come On” begins with a deep jam echoing the band’s early period. Behind a wall of guitars, Richard Ashcroft pleads for recognition and validation in the power of his music. But he also knows his band can, has, and will fall apart. By the song’s outro, Ashcroft announces, “We’re breaking up!” Liam Gallagher joins the madness by shouting the song’s title. If your band’s gonna end, this is the way to do it.

